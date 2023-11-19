Yen Audio unveils three exciting audiobook adventures at Anime NYC 2023

In an exciting revelation during Yen Press’s Industry Panel at Anime NYC, the curtain lifted on Yen Audio’s upcoming treats—three new audiobook adaptations poised to transport audiences into worlds of captivating tales and unforgettable characters. Yen Audio’s commitment to expanding the horizons of storytelling through audiobooks promises to bring a fresh experience to avid fans and newcomers alike.

Here are the details about the three upcoming audiobook collections as revealed by AnimeNewsNetwork.

Bungo Stray Dogs by Kafka Asagiri

Doppo Kunikida, the steadfast detective at the Armed Detective Agency, finds his meticulously planned life taking an unexpected turn when paired with the eccentric Osamu Dazai. Their first case unravels complexities beyond Kunikida’s anticipation, weaving a tale of an unlikely partnership that would define Yokohama’s top detective duo. Set two years before the manga series, “Bungo Stray Dogs” promises action, adventure, and the unexpected. Fans can dive into this iconic series through audiobooks, set to release in May 2024.

Baccano! by Ryohgo Narita

New York, 1931—beyond the prohibition era, a city thrives with organized crime, bank robbers, and seekers of immortality. In this noir setting, “Baccano!” unfolds the stories of those who chase dreams, secrets, and a good time. Authored by Ryohgo Narita, the mind behind the renowned “Durarara!!,” this audiobook edition, set to release in May 2024, promises to immerse listeners in the thrilling world of 1930s New York.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades by Bokuto Uno

Spring at Kimberly Magic Academy welcomes a fresh batch of aspiring mages, including Oliver Horn, a versatile mage skilled in both wand and blade, and Nanao Hibiya, a determined samurai from the distant Yamatsu. As fate intertwines their paths at Kimberly, camaraderie and rivalry blossom amidst hidden dangers and dark secrets. “Reign of the Seven Spellblades” enchants fans with its dynamic character interactions and action-packed fights. Following a successful anime adaptation in summer 2023, the audiobook series is set to launch in May 2024, promising an auditory journey into magical realms.

Get ready to immerse yourself in these enthralling worlds, as Yen Audio opens new doors to storytelling through the magic of audiobooks. Mark your calendars for May 2024, when these adventures will be at your fingertips, ready to whisk you away on unforgettable journeys.