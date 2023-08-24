Barnes and Noble adds “Trends” to Nook iOS app – Tracks Reading Progress

Barnes and Noble have a new feature for their Nook reading app for the iPhone and iPad. They are gamifying reading ebooks by introducing a new feature called “Trends.” The new Trends section lets you keep track of your reading and listening progress for the month. It has a reading and listening wheel that tracks the number of days in a row that you read digital content or listen to audiobooks. The bookseller stated that they will introduce more future features and rewards for Trends.

Barnes and Noble Trends is similar to the Kindle system for iOS, which tracks the number of days you are reading digital content in a row. There is a big community around the Kindle reading progress, and people share it via social media; I have seen some people have multiple years in a row of reading every single day. Barnes and Noble are hoping to capitalize on their reading progress system. I wish they had this feature on their ebook readers, too, instead of just the Nook app.

The Nook Version 6.6.1 update for the Nook iOS app includes other features too. Redesigned Account Screen allows quick access to Wish-list, Favourite Categories, Trends, and more. Multiple quality-of-life improvements to library management. Including collapsed menus, quick access “Only Show Downloaded Items” filter, and a new cloud icon for any file not already on your device. The default Library view now starts in List View. Tap the Grid Icon in the top right to switch from List View. A new filter has been added to Library Settings called “Show Unsupported.”