Barnes and Noble Book Haul Sale has 50% off Hardcover Books

If you are looking to buy some new books in hardcover, Barnes and Noble is running a massive sale. It is called Book Haul and it is providing a staggering 50% on lots of newer titles. You can buy them online and in all of their retail stores. If you are looking for audiobooks, these are also on sale on them too. The sale has been going on for a week and ends on Labor Day weekend.

The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe, Brighter by the Day by Robin Roberts, Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James and Joan Is Okay by Weike Wang, plus many more 2022 new releases are eligible for the half-off hardcover discount. Recently released Young Adult books including I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston, Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys and All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir, plus Picture Books from Ciara and Russell Wilson, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush and Kevin and Danielle Jonas are included in the booksellers’ Book Haul event.

“This is the biggest Book Haul in our history,” said Jackie De Leo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Barnes & Noble. “With half-off so many exciting and new hardcover titles during Book Haul, it gives our customers a fantastic opportunity to build out their bookshelf. The choice is wider than ever and for those who are quick on their feet into our stores, there are so many brilliant titles to be had.”

