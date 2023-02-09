Barnes and Noble issues new update for Nook e-Reader

Barnes and Noble has just released a new firmware update 8.13.160 that introduces a new FAQ system in the support section of the settings screen. This addresses many of the questions and concerns new people have of the Nook brand and bypasses the need to use a computer and visit the Nook website online. Now, you can just do this directly on the e-reader.

The Nook now has a new system for custom sorting of shelves. Reposition shelves or books within a shelf in the order you prefer. Choose the custom option from the sorted by menu to get started. Basically content and shelves now have arrow keys, which can be used to augment the layout.

Finally, you can now sort and view all your notes and annotations that you make in ebooks from the search bar. This makes it handy to look notes up that you just made to view them, without having to open the book and find them manually.



