Barnes and Noble NOOK 9″ Lenovo Tablet on Sale

Barnes and Noble are having a Black Friday Sale on the NOOK 9 Lenovo Tablet. The regular price is $149.99, and the sale price is $129.99, which is 20% off. The sale includes the standard tablet and also the new Frost Blue variant. What are the major selling points of Lenovo’s NOOK Tablet 9? It has a large 9-inch display, dual speakers, Dolby Audio, Grayscale, Chromatic & Immersive reading modes, TÜV Rhineland-certified eye protection, and Android 13 with Google Play.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Tablet 9 features a 9-inch IPS LCD with a 1340 x 800 and 173 PPI resolution. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and brightness of around 400 nits. Being an LCD tablet, it has brightness controls which can be changed with slider bars. Being an LCD tablet, it has brightness controls which can be altered with slider bars. It has an anti-fingerprint touchscreen display and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light. I like the Grayscale and Chromatic Reading modes for colour content.

Underneath the hood is a Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If you need more space, an SD card can have 128GB. There is dual-band WIFI, USB-C, headphone/mic combo, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones or earbuds. It is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few days of nonstop use. There are dual cameras: the front snapper is 2MP, and the rear is 8MP.

The Tablet 9 features the Google Android 13 operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store for free and paid apps. However, customers will find over 4.5 million eBooks, magazines, newspapers, manga, and more on the pre-loaded NOOK app. Moreover, all BN Premium Members will receive a 10% discount on the retail value of $149.99 and all other NOOK tablets, e-readers and accessories. BN Premium and Rewards Members will also earn stamps on eBook and digital audiobook purchases from bn.com.

I wish the bookseller had discounted some of their E INK e-readers instead of just their tablets. However, tablets have a lower cost, so it makes sense they want to push more of these to customers. The Lenovo tablet at the sale price is available online and in their retail stores.

