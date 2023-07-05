Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus e-reader is coming out in September

Barnes and Noble have officially announced the new Nook Glowlight 4 Plus 2023 e-reader. This device will be coming out in September and will be available for pre-order on July 7th on the Barnes and Noble website and in over 600 retail bookstores for $199.99. This is their flagship e-reader, with all the bells and whistles you expect from a premium e-reader. What are the major selling points? This is the first Nook with audiobook functionality; you can pair wireless earbuds and headphones; the Nook Store has an audiobook section and ebooks. You can pre-order it from the Good e-Reader Store.

The overall design has rounded edges along the bezel, ensuring it will be easy to hold. There are physical page turn buttons on both the right and left sides, making it ideal for right or left-handed people. The overall colour scheme is Dark Storm (Gray), and the buttons are a darker grey. A small N button is below the screen; this acts as a home button, always bringing you back to the home screen, no matter how many sub-menus you are buried in.

The Glowlight 4 Plus features a 7.8-inch E INK E-paper display with a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 and 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a front-lit display and colour temperature system to provide warm and cool lighting; slider bars control the screen’s luminosity.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2GB, LP-DDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage; no SD card will increase it further. You can connect to the internet to buy audiobooks and ebooks from the Barnes and Noble store with Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n. There will be a separate section for audiobooks and ebooks. You can listen to audiobooks with a 3.5mm headphone jack or connect wireless headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth 5.0. A USB-C port will charge the device or transfer digital content to the e-reader. It is powered by a 2500 maH battery, which should provide about a month’s worth of reading before recharging. The dimensions are 198.36 x 146.86 x 7.77 mm and weighs 285g.

The product listing for the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus 2023 edition will be on the Barnes and Noble website on July 7th, and pre-orders will begin right away. Right now, at the time of publication, there is no product listing yet, but B&N was kind enough to send me full tech specs. Good e-Reader will get our hands on an early review unit and provide a comprehensive unboxing and written review when the embargo lifts.



