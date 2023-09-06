Barnes and Noble NOOK Glowlight 4 Plus is now shipping

The pre-order period is over and customers can order the brand new Barnes and Noble NOOK Glowlight 4 Plus today and get it shipped out right away. The big selling points behind this e-reader is the audiobook functionality, buy and listen to audiobooks right on the device via a 3.5mm headphone jack or Bluetooth. Turn pages with the buttons and read it in the sun or shade with the front-lit display, it has 19 total LED lights, 10 white and 9 warm. You can order it today from the Good e-Reader Store.

The NOOK Glowlight Glowlight 4 Plus features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a 1,404 x 1,872 and 300 PPI resolution. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. A matte screen protector was installed at the factory; this is used to reduce glare from overhead lighting or the sun. Typically, an e-reader with a glass screen tends to reflect light.

The overall colour scheme is storm grey but almost charcoal black. The physical page turn buttons are a lighter grey, using different buttons from previous generation Nook e-readers. They almost wrap around the edges, and the page turn buttons are positioned on both the right and left sides, appealing to right-handed and left-handed people. Traditionally Barnes and Noble Nooks have a home button with an “N,” in the past, this button was raised, but with the advent of the new Nook, it is now capacitive. On the side of the reader is a Nook logo, which is a nice touch.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor with 2GB of LP-DDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage; no SD card will increase it further. You can connect to the bookstore to buy audiobooks and ebooks from Barnes and Noble with Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n. A black USB-C charging cable comes with the purchase of the unit, and the USB-C port is used for charging and transferring ebooks to it. The battery is slightly underwhelming, with a 2500 maH battery, which should provide about a month’s worth of reading before recharging. The dimensions are 198.36 x 146.86 x 7.77 mm and weighs 285g. The Nook is rated IPx7, allowing the device to be submerged in 3 feet of fresh water up to 30 minutes.

Pair it with one of our NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus Covers – available in Rose Gold, Aqua, Lilac and more – to make a perfect gift for any book lover. Barnes & Noble Premium Members holders can purchase the e-reader at a 10% discount from the retail value of $199.99. All users will benefit from a free built-in 1-year limited warranty and are welcome to take advantage of additional 2 and 3-year extended protection plans.