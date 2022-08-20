Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e is on sale

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e is the latest generation e-reader and for the first time ever, it is on sale. The bookseller has discounted this model by 8% and you can buy one in one of their retail stores or online for $109.99, the regular price is $119. The major selling points are the manual page turn buttons on the right and left of the screen. It also has 8GB of internal storage and does not have any limits on how many sideloaded ebooks you can load on it. The adjustable front light makes reading easy on the eyes at night.

The Nook Glowlight 4e features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1024×758 and 212 PPI. It has as sunken screen and bezel design, which makes text really pop. The vast majority of e-readers on the market have a flush screen and bezel with glass. Glass based screens tend to reflect the sun or overhead lights, whereas the Nook can handle all lighting conditions with ease. This is because e-paper absorbs light. It also comes with a built-in anti-glare screen protector, as well. There is a series of white and amber LED lights that project light evenly across the screen.







Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You will be able to charge the reader with a USB-C cable, It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore, to purchase and download ebooks. Barnes and Noble has hotspots in all of their bookstores, which you can also connect to free of charge. You should get around four weeks of usage, thanks to the 1400 mAh battery.

If you are thinking about buying the Nook Glowlight 4e and taking advantage of the sale, make sure to read first read our comprehensive hands on review.



