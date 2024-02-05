Barnes and Noble Nook Tablet 9 by Lenovo available for pre-order

Barnes and Noble announced their first new tablet in a couple of years. The Nook Tablet 9 by Lenovo is available as a pre-order for $149.99 from the Good e-Reader Store and is due to come out in May. The device will have DOLBY Atmos speakers for listening to audiobooks and features TÜV Rheinland certified eye protection to protect against blue light, offers Grayscale, Chromatic & and Immersive Reading modes, and is fingerprint resistant.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Tablet 9 features a 9-inch IPS LCD with a 1340 x 800 and 173 PPI resolution. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and brightness of around 400 nits. Being an LCD tablet, it has brightness controls which can be changed with slider bars.

Underneath the hood is a Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If you need more space, an SD card can have 128GB. There is dual-band WIFI, USB-C, headphone/mic combo, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones or earbuds. It is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few days of nonstop use. There are dual cameras: the front snapper is 2MP, and the rear is 8MP.

The Tablet 9 features the Google Android 12 operating system, and I am unsure if it has Google Play for millions of free and paid apps. However, customers will find over 4.5 million eBooks, magazines, newspapers, manga, and more on the pre-loaded NOOK app. Moreover, all B&N Premium Members will receive a 10% discount on the retail value of $149.99 and all other NOOK tablets, e-readers and accessories. B& N Premium and Rewards Members will also earn stamps on eBook and digital audiobook purchases from bn.com.

“The partnership between Barnes & Noble and Lenovo has continued to create elevated user experiences for our customers, and the new NOOK 9” tablet is our most exciting development yet,” said Susan McCulloch, Senior Director, NOOK. “Pairing our two brands uniquely specialized in technology and the written word offers an incomparable reading experience, enhancing your enjoyment of digital magazines, cookbooks, graphic novels and similar colourful content — and perhaps best of all, there are no advertisements to interrupt your virtual escape!”

