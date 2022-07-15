Barnes and Noble releases Nook Glowlight 4 Limited Edition in Pink

Barnes and Noble has just released a limited edition version of the Nook Glowlight 4 with a pearl pink back platting. This is the first time that the bookseller has ever released a different color of a Nook. It really standout in a crowd, since the vast majority of e-readers are normally all white or all black. The pink Nook is great for the summer, where the sun will reflect off the back, giving an iridescent glow. You can purchase this from the Good e-Reader Store for $169.99, while supplies last.

Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 limited edition with pearl pink features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1440×1080 and 300 PPI. It has a series of white and amber LED lights, so you can control the front-lit display and color temperature system. This will be customized with a two slider bars in the settings menu. There are physical page turn buttons on both sides of the screen, and they curl inwards, towards the back. At the bottom of the unit, is the home button, this is denoted by the N. If you press it, you will go directly to the home screen.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You will be able to charge the reader with a USB-C cable, this is the first time B&N has ever employed a modern port on any of their E INK devices. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI to connect to the online bookstore, to purchase and download ebooks. The Nook has the ability to sideload in your own personal collection of digital content. It officially supports EPUB and PDF, you can also buy ebooks from other bookstores in these two formats and load them in via Adobe Digital Editions, since both formats handle digital rights management (DRM.) You can also borrow books from the public library with Overdrive, you would download them from the website and then sideload them with ADE. You should get around four weeks of battery life, thanks to the 1400 mAh battery.

If you live outside of the United States, you can still use the Nook. All you need to do is buy it from Good e-Reader and use a random American address, which we can provide. You can also use your own local credit card to buy ebooks magazines and newspapers directly on the Nook. No VPN or anything else required.



