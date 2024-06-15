First Look at the Barnes and Noble NOOK Tablet 9 Android Tablet

Barnes and Noble, in collaboration with Lenovo, have launched a new tablet, the NOOK Tablet 9. This device is designed for immersive reading of digital content in full colour, such as comics, magazines, and webtoons. With full access to the Google Play Store, you can download millions of free and paid apps. Priced at a reasonable $ 149, it’s a smart investment for those who love digital content. You can order it now from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Tablet 9 features a 9-inch IPS LCD with a 1340 x 800 and 173 PPI resolution. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and brightness of around 400 nits. Being an LCD tablet, it has brightness controls which can be changed with slider bars. It has an anti-fingerprint touchscreen display and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light. I like the Grayscale Reading mode for B& and the chromatic Reading mode for colour content.

Underneath the hood is a Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If you need more space, an SD card can have 128GB. There is dual-band WIFI, USB-C, headphone/mic combo, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones or earbuds. It is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few days of nonstop use. There are dual cameras: the front snapper is 2MP, and the rear is 8MP.

The Tablet 9 features the Google Android 13 operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store for free and paid apps. However, customers will find over 4.5 million eBooks, magazines, newspapers, manga, and more on the pre-loaded NOOK app. Moreover, all B&N Premium Members will receive a 10% discount on the retail value of $149.99 and all other NOOK tablets, e-readers and accessories. B& N Premium and Rewards Members will also earn stamps on eBook and digital audiobook purchases from bn.com.

If you’re already invested in the NOOK ecosystem, this tablet is a no-brainer. All your previous purchases on various e-readers or older Nook tablets will seamlessly sync with this one, ensuring that all your audiobooks or ebooks are readily available on this model. As an official Nook device, making new purchases on their app is a breeze. The speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack are perfect for those who enjoy watching YouTube or other streaming services. This tablet offers more value than Amazon Fire devices, thanks to its pre-loaded Google Play access.



