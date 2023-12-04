NOOK Reading App for Windows is discontinued

Barnes and Noble has announced that the NOOK reading app for the Microsoft Windows Store is discontinued. The listing has been removed and no new downloads are allowed. People who already have it installed will be able to use it normally, for now. There is no word if they will completely shut off the service or not.

For a broader reading experience, Barnes and Noble is encouraging users to explore the suite of NOOK Reading Apps for Android and iOS devices, as well as NOOK for Web, which allows reading online.

The online app for Windows isn’t the only thing B&N is shuttering, they announced a month ago that they will be shutting down all services for the Nook Simple Touch, Nook Simple Touch with Glowlight and the Nook Glowlight. In April of next year, customers won’t be able to access the Nook Store anymore or sync any other digital content.