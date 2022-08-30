The B&N National Book Club where you get expert book recommendations and meet with bestselling authors

The “National Book Club” selections from Barnes & Noble Booksellers can be a great place to start if you are looking for some truly engaging novels and other books. Apart from expert book recommendations, another reason to be part of the B&N National Book Club is the chance to engage in live conversation with bestselling authors and other literary personalities.

Among the books recommended by the National Book Club include Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra, Sea of Tranquility (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Emily St. John Mandel, One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle, Elektra (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Jennifer Saint, Half-Blown Rose (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Leesa Cross-Smith, Anthem (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Noah Hawley, and The Family Chao (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Lan Samantha Chang.

There are several live events in the pipeline as well which span the entire month of September and spill into November as well. It starts with the special event on Sept. 06 where you will get to listen to Elena Armas, author of The American Roommate Experiment. It’s a paid event though, and you will have to buy tickets to take part.

Then there is another event planned on Sept. 08 where author Anthony Marra would be discussing Mercury Pictures Presents. It’s a free event but you will have to register yourself to be part of the proceedings.

Then there is an event planned on Sept. 12, where author Buzz Bissinger would be discussing The Mosquito Bowl.

On Sept. 14, author Allen Eskens would be discussing The Stolen Hours #BNMiddayMystery.

Similarly, there is going to be another event on Sept. 20 where author Richard Osman would be celebrating his latest literary piece, The Bullet That Missed #BNMiddayMystery.

The last three events mentioned above are free and only require prior registration.

Among the other events planned in September include the one where author Stephanie Garber would be discussing The Ballad Of Never After with Shelby Mahurin. The event is planned on Sept. 26 and is going to be a paid event.

In fact, there are going to be three consecutive events hereafter as author Chloe Gong would discuss Foul Lady Fortune with Elizabeth Lim On Sept. 27. It too is going to be a paid event.

Next, it is going to be author Kerri Maniscalco who would be celebrating Kingdom Of The Feared with Holly Black on Sept. 28 which is also going to be a paid event.

Thereafter, it is going to be another virtual event planned on Nov. 15 where author Jennifer L. Armentrout would be discussing A Light In The Flame. Here again, this is going to be a paid event.

