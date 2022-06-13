Will you buy the Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e?

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e is the booksellers latest generation e-reader and just hit store shelves late last week on June 9th. This is their first entry level device, that acts as gateway to the entire Nook ecosystem. It has the same formfactor and design as the Nook Glowlight 4, which came out last year. However, just the e-paper and screen are a bit different. Will you buy the Nook Glowlight 4e?

The Nook Glowlight 4e features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD display with 212 PPI. It will employ a series of white LED lights along the bezel and will project light evenly across the screen. It will have 8GB of internal storage and WIFI to access the internet. This will allow users to browse the Nook Store and buy digital books, manga and other content. It will also have Bluetooth, but likely it will not have an audio player to listen to audiobooks. There is a USB-C port, this is used for charging it on your PC or MAC or using the accompanied cable for charging. There is a built-in anti-glare screen protector.

One of the greatest strengths is the online Nook bookstore. Carry thousands of titles everywhere life takes you. Choose from the millions of books Barnes & Noble has to offer — and add to your library in seconds using built-in Wi-Fi. They also have an online platform that is the navigation menu called B&N Readouts, which serves up a daily selection of free book excerpts, magazine articles, curated blogs, and more. Every Friday, there is a free ebook available, the Nook Twitter account often provides full details and the links.

The Nook Glowlight 4e retails for $119 from the main B&N website and is also available on the Good e-Reader Store for those of you that want to support your favorite news organization.

