Bigme HiBreak BW Smartphone Now Available on Amazon

The Bigme HiBreak BW smartphone which the Chinese company had launched some time back is now available via Amazon. The phone has been listed for $269 which interestingly is just $10 less than its color counterpart, the Bigme HiBreak which comes with a Kaleido 3 color e-paper display. The Bigme HiBreak color smartphone was launched earlier and has already made its debut on Amazon about a month back.

As already stated, the HiBreak color phone is just $10 costlier which likely could be owing to the fact that the HiBreak BW has a higher resolution display. It’s brighter and sharper than what you have with the colored model. This has to do with the extra layer that the E Ink panel has on top for the color effect. The trade-off is that color content will look more lively on the color version though if you are into reading e-books more then the HiBreak BW might make more sense for you.

The phone otherwise comes with a 5.84-inch e-paper display having 275 PPI resolution. The display is front-lit which means you can continue with your reading even in the dark though there is no temperature control available. The phone also boasts of the company’s super refresh tech which ensures smoother and faster screen refreshes. It runs Android 11 but has Google Play support. Keeping the device going is a 3300 mAh battery.

Under the hood lies a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is a memory card slot available with support for up to 1 TB external storage. There is the 5 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras. Connectivity is brought about by dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include a USB-C port, built-in speaker and mic, GPS, and a rotation sensor. The phone is LTE 4G complaint and weighs 170 grams. The $269 price tag makes it quite affordable for a full-fledged phone that can also double as an e-reader.