Bigme Hibreak E INK Phone Received Massive Software Update

Bigme has two variants of their Hibreak E INK smartphone. One has a typical black and white e-paper display, and the other has Kaleido 3. The company has issued a significant software update for both models, bringing many new features and enhancements. The displays have received a 50% boost in image sharpness, which is excellent for reading books. The Colours are more vibrant and pronounced.

There is now a system-wide dark mode to invert the colours; the background is black, and the text is white. People like this sort of thing, as reading at night is easier on the eyes. Bigme GPT now supports a dozen new languages, such as text translation, summarization, and content writing. Google Play Services also received an update to the latest version. Finally, the drop-down UI has received some enhancements and pressing the power button to wake the phone does not require two button presses.

