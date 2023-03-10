Bigme InkNote Color has been upgraded with an E INK Kaleido 3 Screen

The Good e-Reader and Bigme InkNote Color have been officially upgraded. The screen used to have an E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper display with a resolution of 936×702 and 117 PPI. The new panel features the latest generation Kaleido 3 screen, providing a more colour-accurate experience with a 1240×930 and 150 PPI resolution. This is a considerable upgrade. However, the old Kaleido Plus display will be discontinued for this new model. Anyone who pre-ordered the old model will be upgraded at no cost. You can now buy the Inknote Color+ at the Good e-Reader Store.

The Bigme InkNote Color+ is a product geared towards taking notes and using Android apps. It is less of barebones e-note and more of a multipurpose tablet. It features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The Color panel uses E INK Kaleido 3 and has a resolution of 1240×930 with 150 PPI and will display over 5,000 different color combinations. Bigme has developed accumulated colour optimization processing technology to display a wider gamut. One of the benefits of Kaleido 3 is how the greyscale uniformity has been drastically improved.

The tablet employs a WACOM screen; the accompanied stylus can be attached to it to power it. There are 4096 different levels of pressure sensitivity, and the screen has palm rejection. There are buttons to erase content when freehand drawing or taking notes. However, you can use one for manual page turns, more accessible than constantly interacting with the touchscreen display.

Underneath the hood is an A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card capable of an additional 128GB of storage. WIFI can connect to the internet and fetch firmware updates, which you should do immediately. Four noise-cancelling mics are on the bottom of the tablet, used for voice dictation, such as voice-to-text in the note-taking app. Speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the microphones for apps like WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. You can use the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be suitable for a few weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port. The dimensions are 225.8×191.3×6.7mm, and it weighs 477 g.

It runs Google Android 11 as the operating system and has Google Play preinstalled. It is got good reviews from Android Police, Gizmodo, Liliputing and more.

In the coming weeks Good e-Reader will be providing a preview on what the new Kaleido 3 color e-paper display brings to the table.

