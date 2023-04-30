Bigme is introducing a new UI for their e-notes and e-readers

Bigme is implementing a new firmware update for most of its current devices. They have successfully updated the Good e-Reader, Bigme Galy, and Bigme InkNote Color+ with Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. The company has updated the user interface for the first time in four years, and it looks like Onyx Boox now; everything is more precise, concise, and bubbly. There needs to be more redundancy with the number of choices, and it is less of a technical and more of a user-friendly experience.
If you are new to e-notes and the Bigme brand as a whole, there is now a help file that addresses all of the functionality, and you can search in this file for specific use cases. They said they have increased the battery efficiency by 30%, but measuring something like that is hard. They have added some ChatGPT functionality into the note-taking section and revised some of the note-taking options.
Finally, the refresh issues are one of the best things about the update. There have always been refresh issues with Gallery 3 colour e-paper displays, and Bigme has been trying hard to address these issues. You should now see less ghosting, and the resolution has been improved, providing better image quality.
