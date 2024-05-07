Bigme is releasing two HiBreak smartphones at the end of May

Bigme is releasing two smartphones, the first ones they have ever released. The new series is called HiBreak, one phone is using the latest generation colour e-paper technology, Kaleido 3 and the other is using a black and white display. Not much is known right now, but they will have cameras with flash, Google Android OS and full access to the Google Play Store, in addition to USB-C. The HiBreak Color Smartphone is going to retail for $459.99 and the BW version is $359.99. They should be shipping out at the end of May, of this year.

Since Bigme just announced the products today, they just teased it, so in the coming weeks, we should have some sort of idea of what type of tech specs it has and if it will provide good value or not. Bigme told me, they aren’t ready to disclose exact specs right now.

There isn’t very many modern smartphones on the market with E INK screens, the only company that has made a business of it, is Hisense, and there have been many reports that they are exiting this area, which makes it wide open for anyone who wants to have a go.