Bigme releases new update to fix ghosting and performance gains

Bigme has just released a new firmware update for their newer e-notes, such as S6 Color +, S6 Color, S6 Color Lite, Inknote Color + and the Inknote Color LITE. The big selling point is adding a new normal mode to automatically fix the ghosting problem on all these devices. Battery life has been increased by a couple of days, or even weeks, due to increases in power management, which is also now in the Control Centre. Some minor fixes include page numbers in the stock e-reading app, adding an area screenshot function and fixing some freezing problems when running Android apps downloaded from Google Play.

Most of these Bigme devices came out last year, and this round of firmware updates makes them usable again. I have talked to many people on social media and Reddit about these changes, and everyone is pleased. The consensus is that Bigme is now a viable contender to Onyx Boox.