New Bigme B1051 Series Comprising of Colored and B/W e-Note Devices Launched

Bigme today announced the launch of its new Bigme B1051 Series bright office notebook, which comprises five e-note devices: B1051, B1051C, B1051C Lite, B1051C Pro, and the B1051 Lite, ITHome reported. The nomenclature is self-descriptive, and you should know which e-note device is what.

For instance, the Bigme B1051 is the base device with a monochrome display, while the Bigme B1051C is the coloured version. The Bigme B1051 Lite and Bigme B1051C Lite can be considered slightly stripped-down versions of the above two. Lastly, there is the Bigme B1051C Pro, which has all the bells and whistles.

All the 5 Bigme B1051 e-note devices share a lot of similarities. All of them have the same 10.3-inch-sized display. Save for the Bigme B1051 Lite, all the other models have a 300 PPI resolution, while the B1051 Lite has a 227 PPI display resolution. Apart from the Bigme B1051C Pro, all the other e-note models feature the same Dimensity 900 processor. The B1051C Pro is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 1080 processor, which is highly power efficient without compromising performance.

The two Lite models – the Bigme B1051C Lite and the Bigme B1051 Lite come with 4 GB memory, while the B1051 and the B1051C feature 6 GB memory. Only the Bigme B1051C Pro comes with the highest 8 GB memory. Similarly, the two Lite models have the same 64 GB storage, while the B1051 and the B1051C come with 128 GB. The Bigme B1051C Pro features the highest 256 GB of storage. All models support 2 TB of expandable storage.

Otherwise, all the e-note devices support a ‘super-god-level’ refresh rate, which ensures a clean and crisp display each time the page changes. This, coupled with no blue light and zero flicker, gives you the most pleasing reading experience with no eye strain. They run BigmeOS 3.0 based on the more recent Android 14 version. All models are powered by the same 3700 mAh battery, which should comfortably last a few weeks.

Wireless connectivity the e-note devices support includes Wi-Fi (2.4G & 5G) and Bluetooth 5.3. Each model comes with a fingerprint sensor, built-in microphones, and speakers. The e-notes also support speech-to-text conversion, real-time voice translation, and free OCR handwriting recognition. Apart from this, it also supports the free recognition of texts in images. There is also BigmeGPT 4.0 onboard, which will let you accomplish various tasks, such as summarizing texts, generating articles, and writing codes, to name a few.

All the Bigme B1051C models have the exact dimensions, 184.4 x 236.5 x 5.5 mm. They also weigh the same at 414 grams. It supports almost all e-book formats. The accompanying stylus lets you journal, annotate, or draw quickly.

As for the price, here are the details:

Bigme B1051: 3899 Yuan (534 USD)

Bigme B1051 Lite: 2799 yuan (383 USD)

Bigme B1051C Lite: 3899 yuan (534 USD)

Bigme B1051C Pro: 5199 Yuan (712 USD)

The Bigme B1051 series is available to pre-order from the retailer JD. The official Bigme Store also has a number of these units available.