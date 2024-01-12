Books are the best way to satisfy the wanderlust soul of a traveler. Are you someone who loves to indulge in dreamy, adventurous stories? Then you will surely enjoy reading these books.

Here are 10- must-read travel books for every wanderer.

The Beach By Alex Garland

Immerse in Richard’s journey as a backpacker who discovers a hidden utopian community in Thailand. Little did he know that paradise would turn into a nightmare. The story uncovers isolation, human nature, and the aftermath of seeking a dreamy escape.

Love Africa By Jeffrey Gettleman

A memoir that gets readers hooked. This book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is about his experiences in Africa. He shares his thoughts and tells exciting stories about problems, love, and reporting challenges in Africa.

The Alchemist By Paulo Coelho

It is a wonderful story of how trusting in the Universe leads to treasures for a traveler. This book is the most famous book of all time and a favorite of many.

Touching The Void – Joe Simpson

Simpson tells us about his near-fatal climb in the Peruvian Andes. This story is filled with adventure, mystery, and the author’s hardships in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Into Thin Air – Jon Krakauer

This book accounts for the ill-fated 1996 Everest expedition that reveals the dangers and complexities of high-altitude mountaineering. The author gets up close and personal and takes readers on a life journey in the mountains.

The author provides insightful observations on Africa’s diverse landscapes and cultures in this book. On his journey from Cairo to Cape Town, this book will take readers to a different world filled with stories and adventure.

This book is a comprehensive travel guide that includes diverse destinations worldwide. It inspires readers to explore and experience the richness of different cultures and sceneries.

Grand Adventures By Alastair Humphreys

Humphreys encourages readers to embrace micro-adventures. The stories advocate for the joy and fulfillment of exploring close-to-home outdoor experiences.

This book is a perfect guide to discovering the beauty of Ontario, Canada. Buyers showcase various destinations and activities for locals and visitors to explore in this diverse set-up.

This amazing book was published in 1869. Light-heartedly, the book makes fun of tourists relying too much on guidebooks, based on Twain’s letters to newspapers during his steamship trip 1867 to Europe, Egypt, and the Holy Land.

So, which one of these travel books are you reading to satisfy the wanderer in you?