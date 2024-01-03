17 Romance Novels of 2024 That You Must Read

Every reader will find a light at the end of the tunnel. Well, 2024 is one such year. This year brings us amazing stories filled with drama, mystery and romance. After all, there is no better escape than reading a cosy book.

As the new year approaches, we can look forward to the return of our favourite authors. The anticipated book releases highlight a place and a demand for every kind of love story in the literary world.

Beth and Gwen, two debutantes, want to avoid ending up with husbands during the season. They combine things by trying to set up their parents instead. However, things get more complicated when a charming viscount enters the picture, and they unexpectedly fall for each other.

Ben Alderson’s newest book is a standalone story in the popular Darkmourn Universe series, putting a dark spin on “The Little Mermaid.” In this epic romantic fantasy, Prince Ernest and the immortal Killian quickly develop feelings for each other. They join forces to battle the evil and powerful Gods that endanger their freedom and control their magical underwater world.

Spontaneously, Ricki Wilde, a socialite from Atlanta, decides to escape her wealthy family and pursue her simple dream of opening a flower shop. She moves to a brownstone in Harlem, where her new life introduces her to a charming stranger named Ezra. Together, they embark on a romantic journey in one of the city’s enchanting historical neighbourhoods.

After the success of “Pride and Protest,” Nikki Payne is back with another touching, steamy, and funny retelling of a Jane Austen story. This time, Payne tackles “Sense and Sensibility,” giving a fresh twist to the classic and introducing us to Nora and Bear. Nora discovers she’s part of her late father’s secret second family.

After a compromising video of her goes viral, she and her sister unexpectedly inherit a rundown inn in coastal Maine. That’s where Nora meets Bear, a tour guide from the Abenaki nation. They have great chemistry, but Bear’s complicated past challenges their romance.

Athena lives in a “spite house,” which means her home is between her ex and his older brother, Matthew, who caused their breakup. Athena cleverly uses her well-placed house, but it gets hard to stay mad at Matthew, who is kind and supportive, especially when he helps her during tough times.

Helen and Grant share a connection through a sad accident, but the trauma keeps them apart for 13 years. However, they meet again in the writer’s room for the TV version of Helen’s famous YA series. The reunion brings back old memories and emotions, leading to a complicated but expected romance.

After making a splash with her first book, “The Neighbor Favor,” Kristina Forest delivers a delightful second chance love story that begins in Las Vegas. Now living completely different lives – Violet as a celebrity stylist and Xavier as a high school teacher in New Jersey – these former high school sweethearts cross paths once more in Sin City. A night of celebration leads to a sudden wedding, and they decide to make the most of their unplanned marriage.

“Lore of the Wilds” is a cool addition to the growing romantasy (romance/fantasy) stories. In Sbrana’s first book, readers get to explore a magical fae world, a magical library, and the human right in the middle of it. Additionally, a lovely romance brewing between the main character and a skilled and handsome fae guard.

Kennedy Ryan, a well-known author, continues the Skyland series with the second book, shining a spotlight on Soledad, a devoted homemaker we first met in “Before I Let Go.” Sol is now a single mom after leaving her not-so-nice ex-husband. Her story is something many people can relate to, and it’s inspiring as she tries to figure out who she is and start her life anew. Along the way, she discovers a deep connection with a caring man named Judah, who appreciates and loves every part of her.

Lyla Sage, a famous BookTok author, has a new book with a cool cover that looks like it’s from old comic books. It’s the second story in her Rebel Blue series, and it’s all about a romantic tale set in a small western town. Ada, an interior designer, has a special kiss with a cowboy the night before she starts a big job at a Wyoming ranch. It turns out the cowboy is her new boss, Weston. Even though they feel a connection, Ada is still deciding about having a romantic relationship at work, or maybe she is.

Fed up and upset, shy Georgina Wilcox kisses a random stranger (composer Lord Mark Sebastian) to defy her shy sister. The only issue? People from high society see the unexpected kiss, and now, they have to pretend to be in a fake relationship to avoid gossip and scandal.

In Mon and Olivia’s story set in New York, De Guzman beautifully includes her Filipino culture in every part of the book. Mon is a well-known musician and producer, while Olivia is a successful actress. What begins as a casual connection between neighbours gets tricky when they find out they’ll be working on the same movie for the next month.

The writer behind the popular book “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” is back with another charming and fantastical romantic comedy. Sera Swan, an innkeeper and a witch who used to have much power, lost most of it while bringing her great-aunt, Jasmine, back to life. To regain her magic, Sera discovers an old spell book that could solve her troubles. All she needs is a hand from a nice guest and historian named Luke.

When Ariel revealed the beautiful cover for her first book in the summer of 2023, romance fans everywhere were excited. “When I Think of You” tells the story of Kaliya, a receptionist at a film studio. As time passes, Hollywood politics try to ruin her dreams. But then, her old flame from film school, director Danny Prescott, gives her a job on his new project. Love and a chance at her dream career seem close, but a scandal jeopardises everything.

Emily Henry, famous for her wonderfully imperfect heroines, charming leading men, and idyllic summer backdrops, keeps her fans eagerly anticipating each new novel. In her latest story, we’re transported to Waning Bay, Michigan, where Daphne, a children’s librarian, unexpectedly finds herself alone after her ex-fiancé chooses his childhood best friend, Petra. Trying to rebuild her life, Daphne ends up with a surprising new roommate—none other than Miles, Petra’s ex.

In Cunningham’s delightful vacation story, we follow Genevieve on a dreamy two-week getaway to Colón after she opens a new hotel in Panama. During her trip, she meets Adrián, who runs his family’s cosy hostel. He’s the opposite of Genevieve’s organised personality, with his laid-back approach to life. And guess what? He’s totally up for a holiday romance.

If you enjoyed HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” you’ll love St. George’s new book that takes you back to the late 19th century. It’s the first in The Doves of New York series, following Cora Dove. Cora heads to England to marry Leopold Brendon, Earl of Devonworth, to avoid rumours and secure her dowry. The arrangement seems good for both, but old secrets might risk their happily ever after.