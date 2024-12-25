A Long Winter Nights Reading Fireside Books for the Holidays

One of the most challenged books of all time, Alice Walker’s groundbreaking novel “The Color Purple,” follows the lives of a group of African American women confronting sexism and racism in rural Georgia. This Pulitzer Prize-winning work has also inspired an award-winning film, both providing a tough and disturbing examination of history and the rise of social activism.

2. The Alchemist

In this mystical and magical masterpiece by Paulo Coelho, we follow the journey of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who travels the world in search of a “sacred” treasure. Throughout his quest, Santiago discovers that he gains more than just magic when he makes the right choices and gains valuable knowledge. The lessons he learns along the way reminds us to listen to our instincts and follow our own dreams.

3. The Book Thief

Imagine it is 1939 in Nazi Germany, and you are a child who loves to read. However, there is a ban on books, and the mere act of reading one could lead to death. Meet Liesel, a brave little girl who is willing to risk everything to steal books and share them with her neighbors, and even with the Jewish man hidden in her basement. In a world torn apart by war and hatred, the only thing some people have to hold on to is the moments when they can escape into the imaginary worlds found in books.

I have not yet decided the order in which I will read these books, and I’m unsure whether I will finish them all. However, that doesn’t matter since I have already read each of them several times. Every time, I discover something new, which is what makes them classics to me.

Perhaps you will join me in reading them. However, if none of these titles spark your interest, there are some other modern books worth mentioning:

Life of Pi

The Hunger Games

Harry Potter

The Fault in Our Stars

The Da Vinci Code

If you find yourself too busy during the holidays to sit by the fire and read, don’t worry! All of these modern classics have something in common: they have all been adapted into blockbuster films that you can enjoy with the entire family.

But I must warn you: the book is always better than the movie! Happy Holidays, everyone!