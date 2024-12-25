A Long Winter Nights Reading Fireside Books for the Holidays

There’s nothing more relaxing than sitting by the fireplace in your pajamas on Christmas Eve, sipping hot chocolate and waiting for Santa to arrive while reading a timeless classic like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Timeless classics, often referred to as fireside books, are difficult to put down once you start reading them. They are forever etched in our minds and are popular with all generations so they are often read at family gatherings and celebrations. Oddly enough, most of the true classics were written before the 1960s and some even as old as the 1800’s. Novels such as “Pride and Prejudice,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “The Catcher in the Rye” are just a few of them, however, these three are not really considered safe for children.
While I agree with most publishers that these are indeed classics, I question why no modern books have been added to this list. I surmise that it is because they are not quite old enough to be considered a true classic but surely, “Harry Potter” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” deserve a similar accolade.
Here are my three choices for fireside reads this holiday season. I am feeling somewhat melancholy and I think these are the perfect compliment.
1. The Color Purple
One of the most challenged books of all time, Alice Walker’s groundbreaking novel “The Color Purple,” follows the lives of a group of African American women confronting sexism and racism in rural Georgia. This Pulitzer Prize-winning work has also inspired an award-winning film, both providing a tough and disturbing examination of history and the rise of social activism.
2. The Alchemist
In this mystical and magical masterpiece by Paulo Coelho, we follow the journey of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who travels the world in search of a “sacred” treasure. Throughout his quest, Santiago discovers that he gains more than just magic when he makes the right choices and gains valuable knowledge. The lessons he learns along the way reminds us to listen to our instincts and follow our own dreams.
3. The Book Thief
Imagine it is 1939 in Nazi Germany, and you are a child who loves to read. However, there is a ban on books, and the mere act of reading one could lead to death. Meet Liesel, a brave little girl who is willing to risk everything to steal books and share them with her neighbors, and even with the Jewish man hidden in her basement. In a world torn apart by war and hatred, the only thing some people have to hold on to is the moments when they can escape into the imaginary worlds found in books.
I have not yet decided the order in which I will read these books, and I’m unsure whether I will finish them all. However, that doesn’t matter since I have already read each of them several times. Every time, I discover something new, which is what makes them classics to me.
Perhaps you will join me in reading them. However, if none of these titles spark your interest, there are some other modern books worth mentioning:
- Life of Pi
- The Hunger Games
- Harry Potter
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Da Vinci Code
If you find yourself too busy during the holidays to sit by the fire and read, don’t worry! All of these modern classics have something in common: they have all been adapted into blockbuster films that you can enjoy with the entire family.
But I must warn you: the book is always better than the movie! Happy Holidays, everyone!
Writing has always been her passion and a voice for those who cannot speak. She considers herself fortunate to write every day and says her mantra is, "I drink coffee, write, and I know about people and technology." Her writing is diverse and can be found online on websites like LifeHack, You Have a Calling, Medium, TechCrunch and, She Knows.