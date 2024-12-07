Amazon Editors Announce Best Books of 2024

Good e-Reader

The results are in! Amazon has just released their much-anticipated list of the best books of 2024. Whether you are searching for your next book club, read, or the perfect holiday gift for your favourite reader, the Amazon Book Review Editors have compiled their best book list of 2024. From poignant debut novels to the latest from our most beloved novelists, from thrillers to mystery to historical fiction and romance novels, you will want to check out each of these titles.

The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory
The incredible story of an all-deaf high school football team’s triumphant climb from underdog to undefeated, their inspirational brotherhood, a fascinating portrait of deafness in America, and the indefatigable head coach who spearheaded the team, by New York Times reporter and San Francisco Bureau Chief, Thomas Fuller.
The God of the Woods: A Novel
Early morning, August 1975: a camp counsellor discovers an empty bunk. Its occupant, Barbara Van Laar, has gone missing. Barbara isn’t just any thirteen-year-old: she’s the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp and employs most of the region’s residents. And this isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. Barbara’s older brother similarly vanished fourteen years ago, never to be found. As a panicked search begins, a thrilling drama unfolds. Chasing down the layered secrets of the Van Laar family and the blue-collar community working in its shadow, Moore’s multi-threaded story invites readers into a rich and gripping dynasty of secrets and second chances. It is Liz Moore’s most ambitious and wide-reaching novel yet.
James: A Novel
When the enslaved Jim overhears that he is about to be sold to a man in New Orleans, separated from his wife and daughter forever, he decides to hide on nearby Jackson Island until he can formulate a plan. Meanwhile, Huck Finn has faked his death to escape his violent father and recently returned to town. As all readers of American literature know, this is the dangerous and transcendent journey by rafting down the Mississippi River toward the elusive and too-often-unreliable promise of the Free States and beyond.
While many narratives set pieces of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn remain in place (floods and storms, stumbling across both unexpected death and unexpected treasure in the myriad stopping points along the river’s banks, encountering the scam artists posing as the Duke and Dauphin…), Jim’s agency, intelligence and compassion are shown in a radically new light.
The Women: A Novel
A young woman's journey from a sheltered life to the front lines of the Vietnam War, where she discovers the power of friendship, courage, and sacrifice amidst chaos and destruction.
The Small and the Mighty: Twelve Unsung Americans Who Changed the Course of History, From the Founding to the Civil Rights Movement
This book is about underdogs, unknowns, and some of the most amazing historical heroes you've never heard of.
Martyr!: A novel
A young man grapples with addiction, displacement, and violence in his family history, seeking meaning through poetry and art.
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir
Here, for the first time, Ina Garten presents an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey. Ina’s gift is to make everything look easy, yet all her accomplishments have resulted from hard work, audacious choices, and exquisite attention to detail. In her unmistakable voice (no one tells a story like Ina), she brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose.
The Wedding People: A Novel
It’s a beautiful day in Newport, Rhode Island, when Phoebe Stone arrives at the grand Cornwall Inn wearing a green dress and gold heels, not a bag in sight, alone. Everyone in the lobby immediately mistakes her for one of the wedding people, but she’s the only guest at the Cornwall who isn’t here for the big event. Phoebe is here because she’s dreamed of coming for years—she hoped to shuck oysters and take sunset sails with her husband, only now she’s here without him, at rock bottom, and determined to have one last decadent splurge on herself. Meanwhile, the bride has accounted for every detail and possible disaster the weekend might yield except for Phoebe and Phoebe's plan—which makes it that much more surprising when the two women can’t stop confiding in each other.
I Cheerfully Refuse
A bereaved musician sails on a sentient Lake Superior in search of his departed wife, encountering storms, rising corpses, and a desperate, illiterate people.
The Familiar: A Novel
A scullion in Madrid discovers she has magical powers and uses them to improve her life, but her Jewish heritage puts her in danger.
All the Colors of the Dark: A Read with Jenna Pick
A missing person mystery, a serial killer thriller, a love story, a unique twist on each, Chris Whitaker has written a novel about what lurks in the shadows of obsession and the blinding light of hope.
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Through a series of riveting stories, Gladwell traces the rise of a new and troubling form of social engineering. He takes us to the streets of Los Angeles to meet the world’s most successful bank robbers, rediscovers a forgotten television show from the 1970s that changed the world, visits the site of a historic experiment on a tiny cul-de-sac in northern California, and offers an alternate history of two of the biggest epidemics of our day: COVID and the opioid crisis. Revenge of the Tipping Point is Gladwell’s most personal book yet. With his characteristic mix of storytelling and social science, he offers a guide to making sense of the contagions of the modern world. It’s time we took tipping points seriously.
We Solve Murders: A Novel
A retired detective and his adrenaline-seeking daughter-in-law team up to solve a thrilling murder mystery, racing around the world to stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy.
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
A time travel romance, a spy thriller, a workplace comedy, and an ingenious exploration of the nature of power and the potential for love to change it all: Welcome to The Ministry of Time, the exhilarating debut novel by Kaliane Bradley.
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War
A gripping account of the chaotic months between Lincoln's election and the Confederacy's shelling of Sumter, marked by tragic errors, miscommunications, and personal tragedies.
