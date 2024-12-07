Amazon Editors Announce Best Books of 2024

It’s a beautiful day in Newport, Rhode Island, when Phoebe Stone arrives at the grand Cornwall Inn wearing a green dress and gold heels, not a bag in sight, alone. Everyone in the lobby immediately mistakes her for one of the wedding people, but she’s the only guest at the Cornwall who isn’t here for the big event. Phoebe is here because she’s dreamed of coming for years—she hoped to shuck oysters and take sunset sails with her husband, only now she’s here without him, at rock bottom, and determined to have one last decadent splurge on herself. Meanwhile, the bride has accounted for every detail and possible disaster the weekend might yield except for Phoebe and Phoebe's plan—which makes it that much more surprising when the two women can’t stop confiding in each other.

