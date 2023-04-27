Barnes and Noble pre-order sale has brought prices of popular titles down by 25%

Great news for book lovers! Barnes & Noble is offering a 25 percent discount on select pre-order books, e-books, and audiobooks with the promo code PREORDER25. There are plenty of popular series and books by bestselling authors to choose from, including the highly-anticipated Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes. Additionally, fans of cozy fantasy can grab the sequel to Legends & Lattes, which is even better since the audiobook is read by the author. Don’t miss out on this chance to save on your favorite upcoming titles. Below are a few of the more popular titles that you might want to read.

Travis Baldree, the New York Times bestselling author, takes us on a thrilling journey of discovery and self-realization in his new book Bookshops & Bonedust. The story follows a young and ambitious orc, Viv, whose dreams of becoming a mercenary with Rackam’s Ravens are shattered when an injury forces her to take a detour to the sleepy town of Murk to recover.

While there, Viv stumbles upon a struggling bookshop and its gruff owner, and against her better judgment, she finds herself drawn to the store’s musty shelves and the company of the proprietor. As she spends her days surrounded by books, Viv begins to question her path in life and what truly makes her happy.

But Viv’s adventure is far from over. A mysterious traveler, an angry gnome, a summer romance, and an unexpected encounter with a horde of skeletons all threaten to upend her newfound peace and send her back into the fray. As Viv navigates these challenges, she begins to realize that sometimes the greatest adventures are the ones we never saw coming.

Experience the grandeur and passion of a love story that changed history in the novel Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes. Set in 1761, this tale chronicles the meeting and marriage of King George III and the fiery and intelligent German Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. While the British Court sought a meek and mild bride for George, Charlotte’s independence and strength prove to be exactly what he needs as he harbors dangerous secrets that could shake the monarchy to its core.

As Charlotte navigates the treacherous political waters of the royal court, she finds herself falling in love with the enigmatic King even as he pushes her away. But she knows that her destiny is to rule alongside him, and with her fierce determination and sense of duty, she rises to the challenge. Through her struggles, Charlotte discovers that she has been given the power to remake society and fight for the rights of all her new subjects. She must fight for herself, for her husband, and for the people who look to her for guidance and grace.

In this powerful and romantic novel, Quinn and Rhimes bring to life the epic love story of Queen Charlotte and King George III and how their union sparked a societal shift.

Elliot Page, the Academy Award-nominated actor and a prominent advocate for the transgender community, breaks new ground with his coming-of-age memoir Pageboy. As a generation-defining actor, Elliot has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community, and now he’s ready to show off his literary talents by sharing personal stories that have never been heard before. With raw honesty, Elliot dives deep into his experiences with gender, love, mental health, relationships, and Hollywood, providing intimate insights into his life that are sure to inspire readers everywhere. Pageboy is a must-read for anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the complexities of gender and identity, and for fans of Elliot Page who are eager to get to know the person behind the Hollywood spotlight.

As winter sets in 1932 Shanghai, Rosalind Lang finds herself exposed as a national spy and her love, Orion, taken from her. With her identity revealed, rescuing Orion seems impossible, but Rosalind is determined to try. She convinces her superiors to let her leave the city under the guise of a national tour to stir pride and strength into the people.

However, things take a turn for the worse when the tour goes awry, and Rosalind must take refuge outside Shanghai. As she tries to save Orion, she discovers that old ghosts and adversaries are now allies. Together, they must find a cure for a traitorous chemical weapon and prevent foreign invasion before it’s too late. But time is running out, and if Rosalind fails, she risks losing not only Orion but her entire nation.

This is the second book in the Foul Lady Fortune duology, written by the #1 New York Times bestselling author of These Violent Delights and Our Violent Ends. The book follows the captivating story of an immortal assassin and her mission to save her country and the love of her life amidst the threat of a Japanese invasion.

In this thrilling finale, Evangeline Fox finds herself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Her husband, the prince, has been hiding a dark secret from her, and she must navigate through the treacherous palace politics to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Jacks, the Prince of Hearts, is on a mission to save her and bring down the corrupt kingdom.

As Evangeline discovers the extent of her husband’s deceit, she realizes the high price she has paid for her fairy tale ending. But with Jacks by her side, she is determined to fight for her freedom and true love. As they navigate through the twists and turns of the palace, they must also confront their own pasts and make difficult choices that could change their lives forever.

With betrayal, heartache, and a race against time, A Curse for True Love is a page-turning conclusion to the Once Upon A Broken Heart trilogy that will leave readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang is a novel about June Hayward, who witnesses the death of her former classmate Athena Liu, a literary darling who had just finished an experimental novel about the contributions of Chinese laborers during World War I. June steals Athena’s manuscript and sends it to her own agent as her own work, letting her new publisher rebrand her as Juniper Song with an ambiguously ethnic author photo. As her novel becomes a New York Times bestseller, June realizes she can’t escape Athena’s shadow, and emerging evidence threatens to expose her deception. The novel explores questions of diversity, racism, cultural appropriation, and the erasure of Asian-American voices and history in Western white society.