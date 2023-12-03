Best Books of 2023: As Per New York Times

As we enter the last month of 2023, let’s take a quick recap of some of the best books of the year. Here are some incredible reads that you should not miss, as per New York Times:

The Bee Sting (Paul Murray)

Sourced right from the author of Skippy Dies, the Bee Sting is an incredibly funny yet wise story of an Irish family that faces a financial crisis after the 2008 financial mishap. Dive into their journey through the words of Murray as they deal with their inner demons and keep the family connection persistent despite the odds.

Chain-Gang All-Stars (Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah)

Chain-Gang All-Stars perfectly captures the incredible story of survival and resistance in an unfair prison atmosphere. It focuses on a group of prisoners who decide to fight and claim the freedom that they desperately want. The novel captures several loopholes, including racism, inequality, exploitation, and more in the system.

North Woods (Daniel Mason)

A couple decides to escape from a Putnam colony, eventually serving as a space in the woods that becomes home to several successive inhabitants. Discover the story of different characters, from the English soldier to a conman, as they realize their dark, squawky, yet beautiful past is intact.

The Fraud (Zadie Smith)

As described, ideally, The Fraud is a “kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, about who gets to tell their story—and who gets to be believed. “Explore the incredible book about truth and fiction, Jamaica and Britain, fraudulence and authority, and many more.

Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs (Kerry Howley)

“An odyssey through the post-9/11 American security state… Howley’s prose reminded me of Don DeLillo’s, not just in its preternatural attunement to invisible currents of feeling that course between varied pockets of the globalized American project but also in the feeling that she’d taken her experience of the world and melted it down into a weapon meant to puncture our hardened habits of perception… Bottoms Up restores the world to something akin to its original strangeness. It’s a daring and invaluable approach: seeing the world anew makes it feel, in some small way, up for grabs, and this feeling is a precondition for real thought.”

The Best Minds (Jonathan Rosen)

“Jonathan Rosen’s The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions takes its title from Allen Ginsberg’s Howl, and could end up as just as enduring a work of American writing. Expect to see it on ‘Best Of’ lists, and plan to make space for its nearly 600 pages on your shelf. A memoir, a love letter, and a biblical tragedy all at once, it avoids easy answers but clings to difficult questions. A tale told with humility, it charts the path to hell by noting every good intention along the way.”

Fire Weather (John Vaillant)

Fire Weather is a towering achievement: an immense work of research, reflection and imagination that will, I believe, come to be seen as a landmark in non-fiction reportage on the Anthropocene, or what Vaillant here calls ‘the Petrocene’—that epoch defined primarily by humanly enhanced combustion. Fire Weather is extraordinary in terms of its scope and range; it also sings and surprises at the level of the sentence. It grips like a philosophical thriller, warns like a beacon, and shocks to the core.” —Robert Macfarlane

“The Fort McMurray fire was a vortex of people, ideas, institutions, forest, oil, city, and wind, the quirky and the existential, all mutating under the wanton impress of the Anthropocene Age. Fire Weather offers a compelling account of that tragedy, and a reimagining of a pyric infection that threatens to remake the planet.”

Check out the complete list of the New York Times best books of 2023. Which one do you think is the best read for you out of all?