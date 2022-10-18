Best Books on the History of Video Games

Video games are a popular form of entertainment for many people around the world, although so is reading. Thankfully, there are a number of books to have been written about the history of video games!

Indeed, with so many curious minds out in the world, there are many that will continue to look to quench their thirst for knowledge and the ability to be able to learn. Many, naturally, will look to try and learn as much about their passions, which for a large portion of the world’s population involves video games.

Therefore, it is perhaps no surprise that there have been many that have been looking for the best books that expose their minds to the history behind each video game, the technical knowledge involved in each game, and the illustrations that should be present to help readers easily grasp the content. Indeed, reading about the history of video games is one of the best ways to appreciate the games better.

Interestingly, there are a number of excellent books on the history of video games that many gamers and gamblers neglect. Three of the best are discussed below.

The Console Wars

This is an interesting book, published in 2014 by It Publishers and written by Blake J. Harris. It is based on interviews with over 200 employees of two gaming companies, Sega and Nintendo. Console Wars explains how Sega, a small company then, rivaled Nintendo to the point that the war escalated into that of brother against brother, Sonic against Mario, and the US against Japan. It is the tale of how a modest family man who has remarkable creativity and the ability to turn obstacles into advantages led a group of underdogs to defeat a behemoth and, as a result, gave rise to a $60 billion business.

The History of the Future

This is a true life story written by the best-selling authors of Console Wars, published in 2019 by Dey Street Books. The story is about Oculus and virtual reality. At the time, virtual reality (VR), which was once hailed as the pinnacle of technology, was so expensive and experimental. But with the creation of Oculus, Palmer Luckey invested everything he had into developing a tool that would let gamers like him enter virtual worlds and, in doing so, hopefully, spark a VR revolution. He did this because he believed his alluring vision of the future could one day be more than just science fiction.

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels

This is a triumphant story of the development of video games. Published in 2017 by Harper Paperbacks, the author (Jason Schreier) explained how the process of creating video games is more complex than the game itself. He took some of the best-selling recent games then including Dragon Age, Inquisition, Stardew Valley, and Destiny. He explained the different and particular challenges the developers faced. Blood, Sweat, and Pixels takes readers on a voyage through development hell and, in the end, pays homage to the unsung heroes and devoted diehards who overcome insurmountable challenges in order to make the best video games possible.

