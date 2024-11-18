Best Holiday Cook Book Releases in 2024 for a Family Feast

Nothing says holidays like the delightful aroma of peppermint and pumpkin spice mingling with the scent of wood-burning logs filling the house. The fresh smell of baked goods creates a warm and magical atmosphere as you snuggle up with a cozy blanket to watch the latest Hallmark holiday movie.

The children have finally drifted off to sleep, eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival, and your guests won’t be arriving until the afternoon. You can’t help but recall last year’s disaster when your host forgot to preheat the oven. Dinner was served too late, and guests had to order food from a local eatery as many had not eaten while travelling.

You smile, knowing this won’t happen to you as you are prepared, thanks to several holiday cookbooks you managed to upload to your new Kindle Scribe.

Holiday cookbooks offer a variety of recipes, from the perfect cocktails and best desserts to complete meal preparations. They feature traditional meals and cater to diverse groups, such as guests with allergies or vegan feasts.

Families have been passing down recipes and cookbooks since the earliest holiday celebrations. In some cultures, receiving a cookbook as a gift is both an honour and a privilege.

New cookbooks are released around the holidays and quickly rise to the best-seller lists like magic. People love cookbooks, many of which are authored by renowned celebrities and chefs.

2024 is no exception, as new cookbooks are being added to the list each day. Here are some of the most popular cookbooks of the year so far.

In the number one position on Amazon is “Baby It’s Cold Outside: Cozy Christmas Moments to Warm the Heart: A Guide to Making the Season Bright with Style, Laughter, and Love,” written by Marla Y. Fortier, the inspiration behind the smash sensation and often controversial Sugar Baby Aprons. Marla’s festive recipes and traditions in this handbook are filled with love and holiday magic, encouraging you to bring a little “sexy” back into the holidays.

Who wouldn’t want to be part of Dolly Parton’s family celebration? According to Barnes and Noble, “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” is the quintessential “must-have cookbook” for the holidays. Grab your Nook and dive into the life of Dolly Parton with this exclusive book co-written by Dolly and her sister, Rachel Parton George. This book features family-favourite recipes and cherished memories that encapsulate the warmth of an all-American country celebration.

On the other side of the river, nothing is more familiar to Canadians than a festive and traditional holiday turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes and freshly baked goods. Hot Chocolate is the order of the day, served with marshmallows after a long day of skating, sliding and playing in the snow. “Christmas Traditions and Culinary Inspiration,” by Ivy Frost, is as close to a 2024 Christmas celebration in Canada as it gets. While not specifically Canadian, this step-by-step book with detailed instructions is reminiscent of Grandma’s recipes that warmed even the coldest of hearts on a cold winter’s day. Yes, Virginia, there is a cookbook for that.

For those of you who want to elevate your Holiday Spirit with great cocktails like Ginger Cranberry or Cinnamon Whiskey Punch, Alain Duke’s “Christmas Cocktail Recipes for Cheerful Holidays: Fancy Festive Drinks to Elevate Your Holiday Dinner,” is the book of the year. Introduced in 2023, this nifty cocktail book offers several easy recipes for unique holiday drinks that will add a splash of holiday cheer.

Although the holidays have yet to arrive, many new and exciting holiday cookbooks are already populating book websites worldwide. I am excited to see which ones will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I will practice making homemade baileys to share with my friends and family.

