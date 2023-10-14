Book Sizes Up Sets of Popular Shows

Just hearing the opening theme for the show Friends, brings a certain iconic apartment to mind. Carry Bradshaw’s spacious one-bedroom with a walk-through closet and bathroom and a full kitchen on the pricey Upper East Side, was like a 5th member of the “girls” from Sex and the City.

Fans of TV shows can now experience their favorite shows in a brand new way through an innovative new book. Producer and Director Neal E. Fischer has released Behind the Screens: Illustrated Floor Plans and Scenes from the Best TV Shows of All Time. This unusual book contains hand-drawn illustrations from Spainish interior designer, Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde, who has expertly rendered some of the most memorable television floor plans in modern history. With immersive illustrations from shows across decades and countries, this is a truly unique art collection that offers hilarious TV moments, hidden gems, and behind-the-scenes trivia to test even the greatest superfans.

The book includes architecture layouts from thirty-five shows, including Breaking Bad, Seinfeld, The Golden Girls, The Brady Bunch and Friends.

Beloved Canadian classics such as Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek also make the cut. The book is divided into helpful sections, such as; Kid’s shows, Workplaces, and offers some fun and interesting history tidbits. If you’ve got a sitcom buff in your family, Behind the Screens could be the perfect holiday gift for them. In an interview with WGN Radio, Fischer shared, “It’s just a nice compendium. It’s fun, pop culture heavy and it’s, I think, a perfect coffee table book.” Rachel: You think of it as your apartment, and I’m just somebody who rents a room.

Monica: Mmmm.

Rachel: Okay, while you “mmm” on it for awhile, I’m gonna go find a place for my new lamp.