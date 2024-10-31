Celebrities, Controversies and Collaborations: The best Autobiographies.

The more controversial autobiographies and tell-all books by celebrities, the more we crave them. From Playboy scandals to royal family secrets and accusations of abuse and neglect, nothing appears to be off-limits. Even Melania Trump stirred controversy when she revealed in her recent book, “Melania,” that she does not necessarily agree with her husband on the divisive abortion issue. Some believe she is taking a significant gamble, considering the stakes in this year’s political campaign.

Prince Harry’s “Spare” received mixed reviews. While many felt he revealed too much and seemed ungrateful for his privilege and wealth, one aspect of the book that resonated with readers was his relationship with his mother, Princess Diana. His unquestionable love and respect for her shine through his words: “Oh, how she loved my brother and me. Obsessively,” she once confessed to an interviewer. “Well, Mummy… vice versa.”

Our fascination with celebrity lives has always served as a means of escaping the mundane. Peering into the lives of the rich and famous gives us a glimpse into our dreams and ambitions while reminding us not to judge these individuals harshly.

There is no sign that our hunger for gossip will diminish anytime soon. Pre-orders for Cher’s “The Memoir, Part One,” are skyrocketing. Set to be released on November 19th, it is already expected to be a bestseller. If the book reflects her life, it will undoubtedly be filled with Hollywood secrets, scandals, and eye-catching controversies. This expectation is confirmed because it is being released in two parts. After all, it is Cher—everything she does is larger than life, including her autobiography.

Here are some other controversial celebrity autobiographies worth reading:

In his memoir, RuPaul offers a deep dive into his personal life, beginning with his early years as a queer black child. He explores how growing up with an absent father and a mother sometimes prone to outbursts shaped his personality. He shares his journey to sobriety, his rise to fame, and the love of his life, his husband, Georges LeBar. RuPaul credits Georges for helping him navigate these challenges, and as a strong individual, he demonstrates how he has always pushed the boundaries of acceptance. This book reinforces his belief that “We’re all born naked; the rest is drag.”

This memoir from the fun-loving actor reveals a life marred by abuse at the hands of his father. It also focuses on the long-held mystery surrounding the disappearance of his maternal grandfather, a celebrated WWII hero who went missing in the Far East. When Alan was invited to participate in the UK version of a genealogy show in 2010, he accepted with hopes of uncovering this mystery. His journey ultimately leads to surprising revelations about his family and a newfound appreciation for history.

It is no secret how Mary Trump feels about her famous uncle, Donald, and how she does not think he is fit to be the President. She believes that mental illness is the driving force behind his often bizarre behaviour. Is it a mental illness? It depends on which side of the debate you are on. Politics aside, the book is thought-provoking and a great read. You might not want to read it the night before an election. It might just change how you feel about the outcome.

Autobiographies often feature politicians, entertainers, and even infamous individuals, but they do not have to because sometimes ordinary people have extraordinary stories to tell. “Meet the Regulars: People of Brooklyn and the Places They Love” is a perfect example of how local people can come together to create a fantastic story.

The key to a good memoir is to search for books written by the actual person or in collaboration with them. Unsanctioned or unofficial autobiographies are second-hand accounts that are rarely accurate. And, sometimes, the individual the book is about does not receive compensation.

What would the title of your autobiography be? Who would write it?

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

