Classic Christmas Stories with Modern Twists

Reading books on Christmas Eve has deep roots in Russian and Ukrainian history. In 1831, Nikolai Gogol’s story “The Night Before Christmas” became a yearly tradition, read aloud to children. This dark tale centers on a blacksmith and the devil, in love with the same girl, which all comes to a head on Christmas Eve. Unlike the familiar short story where “not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse,” Gogol’s version presents a quirky and haunting narrative.

In 1843, Charles Dickens introduced Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” Since then, reading this classic by the fire with hot chocolate on a chilly Christmas night has become a cherished tradition.

Classic Christmas novels hold a special place in readers’ hearts, prompting them to revisit these stories year after year. Their powerful storylines have stood the test of time and inspired many writers to adapt them into updated tales with unique twists. For instance, “A Christmas Carol” has been reimagined with beloved characters like Mickey Mouse as Scrooge, and it has even inspired a horror twist in the story “I Am Scrooge: A Zombie Story for Christmas.”

Modern Christmas stories have a more romantic and “magically inspired” tone. In many ways, we recognize that if we want our children to have a restful sleep before Santa arrives, it’s best to read something that won’t cause nightmares.

“The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin,” is a delightful and hilarious adaptation written by Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman. In true Dunder Mifflin style, the employees are passed out after a wild party night, only to be visited by “Santa,” who leaves behind tacky gifts and decorations that will only be fully appreciated by devoted fans of “The Office.” This book has already made it onto the bestsellers list and will surely be a hit this holiday season.

The influence of popular media on Christmas reading is undeniable. Even J.K. Rowling has joined in on the festive spirit with her new illustrated book, “Christmas at Hogwarts,” which features text from her novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

Readers are captivated by magical Christmas stories that transport them into a festive world filled with nostalgia and festivity. They often spark joy and excitement, becoming treasured additions to holiday traditions. “The Nutcracker,” written by E.T.A. Hoffman in 1816, has been an integral part of the holidays for over two hundred years. It is a beloved classic story that has been retold and adapted in many ways. It has even become a famous Christmas Ballet that is performed in theatres all over the globe.

Perhaps these modern Christmas Stories will entertain families for the next two hundred years.

If “The Grinch” were transformed into a story about a small-town rivalry that blossoms into romance, this would be it. Cole’s longtime rival, Storee Taylor, moves in next door to care for her Aunt Cindy, sparking jealousy in Cole when she decides to enter—and win—the Christmas Kringle contest. Naturally, he feels compelled to join as well. As the competition intensifies, so does their romance, but things take a turn when someone attempts to steal the magic of the season.

An intriguing mystery unfolds as Darcy Cotteral is signed up for three first dates by her friend Freida, who hopes to ensure she won’t be alone during the holidays. However, dating is far from Darcy’s top priority this Christmas. She needs to identify the woman depicted in a portrait by Denmark’s greatest painter and uncover the true agenda of her assistant, Max Lorensen. Interestingly, Max is also the first bachelor on her dating list. Is it just a coincidence?

It is unlikely that these books will become centuries-old classics, but they are still great reads.

Image by Herbert Aust from Pixabay

