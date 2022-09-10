The best Kindle Books to read in September

Here are some of the best books to keep you engaged this entire month of September. We focus primarily on Kindle Books. You can now download a sample, share or buy the book.

The Two Lives of Sara Catherine Adel West

Set in 1960s Memphis, Tennessee, the story is about Sara King, a young woman who sets out to chart a new course in her life and set aside her troubled past in Chicago. In Memphis, she finds refuge in a popular boarding house by the name ‘The Scarlet Poplar’ and finds immense support from the owner Mama Sugar.

However, it also is the time when Memphis, like several other American cities in the 60s, is still segregated. There is political turbulence going on and leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. are fighting for equal rights. It is also when Sara finds herself drawn to Jonas, a local schoolteacher, and finds themself discussing the political situation prevailing in the country, and how that has come to affect almost every facet of life like education, literature, and so on.

Soon, friendship blossoms into romance though Sara has a secret past to contend with. She is also worried that might come to affect her present relationship as well and the hope for a better and brighter future seems threatened. Sara has to make a final call on what needs to be done to ease the present situation, something that is going to shape the rest of their lives. Eventually, it is a story of hope, resilience, human emotions, and the most beautiful of it all, love.

Too Much of Life: The Complete Crônicas by Clarice Lispector

You perhaps get the best of all that the internationally renowned author Clarice Lispector stands for as an author in her book, Too Much of Life: The Complete Crônicas. A collection of small stories, the book delves into all that the author went through in her everyday life, which can be like the story of a taxi driver and his lost love, how a seemingly harmless and pretty old friend might be hiding a feeling of bitterness within her and so on. On the whole, readers will find there is a new way to see and feel the world that they might have missed out on so far.

“For those unfamiliar with her, this book opens a door into her uniquely challenging and rewarding body of work. Stretching over a decade – and across nearly 800 pages – the pieces, some amounting to a few sentences, some many pages long, make up a self-portrait in bits and pieces. The result is, like Lispector herself, witty, mystical, surreal, and profound: a treasure to return to again and again.” That is how Madoc Cairns described the literary piece in The Guardian.

Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination Kindle Edition by Mark Bergen

Like, Comment, Subscribe, these are the terms that anyone having watched YouTube videos can easily relate to, and how it’s hard to come across someone who hasn’t watched a YouTube video or hasn’t heard of it at least. This also goes on to underscore the revolution of sorts that YouTube has come to introduce in the world of media and the internet while upholding the principles of democracy and equality like none other. Anyone with a decent camera or a smartphone has the ability to create and upload video content to the site and also make money out of it as well. It’s a new form of addiction that has taken over the world like no other in recent times.

However, with this being the sort of popularity that YouTube enjoys, there are many who aren’t quite well versed with how the Google-owned company operates. This book sheds light on it all and presents the company and its working to you like never before. You stand to gain an inside-out view of the company that has come to yield a collective force and a new world order that perhaps even Google wasn’t aware it would. Also, with a deep inside knowledge of the tech world including Google, none perhaps would have been more fitting to write the story about YouTube than Mark Bergen, the top tech reporter at Bloomberg.

Victory Is Assured: Uncollected Writings by Stanley Crouch

The book by Stanley Crouch is a collection of essays some of which were discovered on his computer post his death in 2020 and has never been published before. The book is considered one of the best works of Crouch, one that epitomizes the finest principles of being a critic.

Goodreads described Stanley as “a towering stylist, fearless columnist, and without question, one of the finest jazz critics of all time—was Rabelaisian both in stature and in intellectual appetite. Beloved yet cantankerous, Crouch delighted and enflamed the passions of his readers in equal measure, whether writing about race, politics, literature, or music.”

The content has been put together by his long-time editor Glenn Mott and carries an introduction by Jelani Cubb while the afterword has been penned by Wynton Marsalis.

Killers of a Certain Age Kindle Edition by Deanna Raybourn

It’s the story of four women in their sixties except that they aren’t just any ordinary women. Rather, they have been killers and have been part of an international organization identified as the Museum. Billie, Mary Alice, Helen, and Natalie have spent forty years or rather, the prime of their lives as an elite band of killers.

However, in this age of technology, their well-honed skills that once killed others and saved them from being killed is being considered old-school. They feel disconnected in this age though the story takes a twist when they are sent on an all-expenses paid trip on a vacation which they soon discover isn’t a retirement gift but is a tacit ploy to eliminate them. The Board or the highest order of the Museum decision-making body has the power to order the killing of their field agents and the foursome discover it is their turn now.

The women realize they have to rely on their old talent and experience to save themselves and turn against the very organization they have worked for all these years. In the end, it’s as much a story of surviving the odds as it is about revenge with some high-octane action in between.

Fairy Tale by Steven King

Charlie Reade looks like a regular high school kid, great at baseball and football, a decent student. But he carries a heavy load. His mom was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he was ten, and grief drove his dad to drink. Charlie learned how to take care of himself—and his dad. When Charlie is seventeen, he meets a dog named Radar and her aging master, Howard Bowditch, a recluse in a big house at the top of a big hill, with a locked shed in the backyard. Sometimes strange sounds emerge from it.

Charlie starts doing jobs for Mr. Bowditch and loses his heart to Radar. Then, when Bowditch dies, he leaves Charlie a cassette tape telling a story no one would believe. What Bowditch knows, and has kept secret all his long life, is that inside the shed is a portal to another world.

King’s storytelling in Fairy Tale soars. This is a magnificent and terrifying tale in which good is pitted against overwhelming evil, and a heroic boy—and his dog—must lead the battle.

Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?”

“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city—deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”

Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir Kindle Edition by Jann S. Wenner

The memoir bares it all as what shaped the music, the politics, and how all of it came to have a bearing on the lifestyle of a generation of Americans as it witnessed a cultural change of the scale not seen or heard before. With the book, Wenner leaves nothing to the imagination and reveals all about the life of works of the likes of Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, and so on. Wenner also describes how he came to influence the careers of Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe, and Annie Leibovitz.

The book also reveals what can be considered the watershed moments of his own career when he interviews the then US Presidents, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Other famous personalities that Wenner spent time with and penned their thoughts on include Jerry Garcia, the Dalai Lama, Aretha Franklin, and Greta Thunberg, to name a few. In the end, the book isn’t just a reflection of one man’s journey but also provides more than a glimpse into the lives and times of some of the most famous personalities of his generation.

Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma

In Bliss Montage, the author perhaps takes us to a place where the world of fantasy and reality all merges together. The book comprises eight stories of different people and their individual take on things as common as ‘love and loneliness, connection and possession, friendship, motherhood, the idea of home.’ So, there is the story about a woman who lives in a house with all her ex-boyfriends. Then there also is the story of a drug that makes you invisible and a toxic friendship that it has led to. Also, there is the story of an ancient ritual that claims to cure you of everything if you opt to bury yourself alive. All of the stories seem to have a common theme, that of how fantasy and reality are often ‘shockingly, deceptively, heartbreakingly similar.’

The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Kindle Edition by Buzz Bissinger

The book brings forth an untold chapter of World War II. It is during the time when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, thereby opening up a new chapter in the ongoing war. However, that was also the time when college football was all the rage. Unfortunately, when the 4th and 29th Marine regiments were tasked to invade Okinawa which marked one of the bloodiest phases of the war, their ranks also included one of the greatest football talents ever to be assembled. When the respective football teams of the 4th and 29th finally meet on the field, what follows is a bloody game of football that came to be known as ‘The Mosquito Bowl’.

Tragically, 15 of the 64 players get killed in the battle of Okinawa, which marks the highest number of casualties of athletes America ever suffered. The book turns out to be a beautiful depiction of the times, the lives, and the landscape of seemingly innocent times. The book also depicts the lives of the fine young men and their families though they fall victim to a changing world order that goes on to shake up the very ethos of humanity.

The Lost Ticket Kindle Edition by Freya Sampson

Libby Nicholls arrives in London with a broken heart, struggling to come to terms with how things have shaped her life. However, things take an interesting turn when she meets an elderly by the name Frank on bus number 88. They seem to strike a chord and Frank ends up discussing how he met her lady love on this very bus route back in 1962. They also plan to meet at the National Gallery art though unfortunately, Frank lost the bus ticket which contained Libby’s number. Left with no option to meet her, Frank travels the same route for two months but without any luck.

Libby, on her part, is also keen to meet Frank and decides to take things to another level. She puts up posters at strategic locations advertising her search for Frank. However, the chances of their meeting seem to be growing thin what with the rapidly progressing dementia taking over Frank’s memory. Libby however is keen to see Frank getting to meet his lost love one more time while she also feels the urgency to take control of her own life and do what it takes to usher in love and happiness in her own life before it is too late.