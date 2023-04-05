The Best Kindle Books of April, according to Amazon Editors

“People like to think fiction’s less serious than other kinds of writing, and I’m here to tell you it can make the real more bearable.” So quoth Ranita Atwater, the protagonist of Helen Elaine Lee’s

, a sly paeon to the power of great fiction and its ability to be a Trojan horse delivering the truth. At the start of the novel, Ranita has just been released from a four-year stint in prison, her sobriety is precarious, and she has yet to earn the privilege of seeing her two kids again. First, she must face the trauma that put her on this trajectory, and it’ll take a village—including Ranita’s formidable but forgiving aunts, her dubious but hopeful son and daughter, an unflappable therapist, and an unexpected love, to help get her there. Lee takes her time revealing the flashpoint, and it’s a testament to her deft character development that this revelation isn’t even necessary to engender compassion for someone so deeply flawed, but winningly well-intentioned. You’ll root for Ranita as she struggles to give herself the same kind of grace being shown to her, and as she tries to understand, and put into practice, aunt Jessie’s edict to “love with accountability.” There’s no avoiding the simile: This empathy-expanding novel is like a pomegranate—break it open and you’ll find a treasure trove inside.