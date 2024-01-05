The Latest Gems: Top Picture Books and Novels for Kids and Teens

Reading a picture book is a visually appealing experience compared to a normal text. Today, we brought you top picture books and novels for kids and teens to enjoy. These will be a source of constant entertainment.

Little squirrel Evie sets out to gather autumn nuts alone but grapples with the challenge. The story unfolds with heartwarming lessons on ambition, independence, and seeking help at the right moment.

Navigate through fear and uncertainty amid surrounding fog with a resounding message that the best course is to face challenges directly. The narrative unfolds against a backdrop of cloaking grey, with the vibrant presence of bright-beaked puffins.

It’s full of colourful creatures making sounds, and when the Rainbowsaurus roars, it’s the most exciting part—perfect for little ones who will surely love it!

A beautifully detailed guide to the lunar new year, perfect for ages 5 and up, unfolds with intricate flaps. This is an ideal gift for celebrants or a captivating addition to classroom libraries.

A vibrant and informative book about dogs, including real-life stories, explores the unique bond between canines and humans. This is an engaging and thought-provoking read for ages 6 and up.

In Tito’s dreams, he discovers that his new friend Neena can weave magical dreams with him. They have fun creating funny things together, but when strange things happen at school, they realise someone else is using their power.

This is filled with enchanters, quirky siblings, and magical adventures, and now receives the lavish Folio treatment featuring exquisite illustrations.

A charming guide to Discworld’s witchcraft, filled with Terry Pratchett’s humour and co-written by Rhianna Pratchett and Gabrielle Kent. With insights from Granny Weatherwax and Nanny Ogg, this is must-read.

Man-man, preparing for carnival, is swept away by the Queen of the Revels on a time-travelling quest. Set in Notting Hill and mystical Africa, this magical realist tale weaves together past and present, exploring a tree’s secrets that may hold the key to his mother’s recovery.

This captivating mythology of Britain encompasses Trojan heroes, giants, dragons, and Stonehenge’s creation by young Merlin. Jeff’s vivid writing and linocut images offer an immersive experience, complemented by historical notes for context.

So, what do you think? Which amazing storybook are you choosing to snuggle with?