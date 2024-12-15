These Books Are Classic Fairy Tales Gone Wild

What if every fairy tale you heard as a child was just one part of the story? What if another version was more realistic and perhaps a bit more wild? Would you want to read it? Of course you would; we are all curious about what happens next.

Based on popular fairy tales, these authors have taken the stories to a new level, with inspirational books offering a more in-depth—and often sinister—version of the beloved children’s tales. Make no mistake; no cute and cuddly fairy godmothers are coming to the rescue. These tales are for adults and are often too close to reality always to have happy endings.

Cinders: The Untold Story of Cinderella – Finley Aaron

Cinders: The Untold Story of Cinderella Cinders is perfect for every fan who ever wished Cinderella could be a bit more like Mulan, and for everyone who loved The Princess Bride, but wished Buttercup would pick up her sword and fight for herself once in a while.

Every little girl grows up to realize that no Prince Charming is searching high and low for the unknown girl with the glass slipper. Instead, he will break down armies and ravage through villages to find the warrior princess who once saved his life. While Cinderella may have been oppressed by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, she was once a courageous warrior who vowed to defend her kingdom from those who tried to overthrow her beloved king. After her father died, her situation worsened when she was forced to return home to care for her family. Sure, the ball was a celebration of the king’s eventual victory, and at midnight, she lost her glass slipper and fled. However, the fairy tale is not the most essential part of her story. It’s high time everyone knows the true story of Cinderella and why the prince truly loved her.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West – Gregory Maguire

Wicked: The Inspiration for the Major Motion Picture (Wicked Years Book 1) The New York Times bestseller and basis for the Tony-winning hit musical, soon to be a major motion picture starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” is told from Dorothy’s perspective, but what about the other side? Why was the Wicked Witch of the West so determined to kill her for a pair of slippers? What drives the greed that causes two sisters to battle for a pair of red slippers in the first place?

“Wicked” occurs in an imaginary world beyond the yellow brick road, where talking animals and middle-class “Munchkinlanders” reside. Here, the Tin Man seeks solace from his abusive situation, and a green-skinned girl named Elphaba eventually grows up to become the Wicked Witch of the West. What darkness lurks in this land that could turn such goodness into pure evil? No, wizards; there are no horses of a different colour or yellow brick roads here. But perhaps with a bit of magic, everyone will eventually find their way to the Wonderful Land of Oz.

The True Story of Hansel and Gretel – Louise Murphy

The True Story of Hansel and Gretel A poignant and suspenseful retelling of a classic fairy tale set in a war-torn world, for readers of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, We Were the Lucky Ones and Lilac Girls



What if Hansel and Gretel were Jewish children in a war-torn world at the end of the Nazi occupation in Poland? This narrative reimagines their story. Abandoned by their father in the woods to save them from certain death, the children encounter a woman often referred to by local villagers as the “witch.” In modern times, she would be considered the cat lady. Magda is not an evil witch; she is a lonely recluse who tries to help the children, even if it means risking her own life by lying to a German officer. This disturbingly realistic portrayal of war’s impact on children is hauntingly addictive and just as unsettling as the original fairy tale.

Snow: A Retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Tracy Lynn

Snow: A Retelling of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (Once upon a Time) This book is essentially what you get when you combine a Victorian steampunk fantasy setting with the classic story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Only this time, the Princess is a Duchess of Wales, the Evil Stepmother is an all but literal Mad Scientist, and the dwarfs are human-animal hybrids.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was always meant to be a story about a jealous and murderous stepmother who tries to exclude the beautiful Duchess Jessica from her husband’s life. The Duke, heartbroken by losing his beloved wife, struggles to be the father he needs to be, leaving Jessica to be raised by servants.

Marrying someone else was supposed to offer Jessica a more stable life, but this is a fairy tale, and it never turns out that way. Eventually, Jessica leaves and arrives in London, where she changes her name to Snow to hide her real identity. She meets seven best friends and misfits there who become her makeshift family. Her dreams seem to finally come true until her stepmother arrives, begging for forgiveness. Who will Jessica trust with her life—her stepmother or the new family she has just discovered? Will she find the courage to choose her path? Or will she stay with the newfound family that has given her a sense of belonging?

Reading books that are extensions to popular books and stories is always a treat since they provide familiar characters and places for a comforting and warm reading experience. You are reminded of stories you love but with a fresh perspective. You may disagree with the direction that the new book is taking, but you will be curious to see how things turn out. Cinders is one of my favourite novels, and I also like the version by Marissa Mayer that sees Cinders as a cyborg robot.

