Top 10 Sports Betting Books For 2022

In 2021, the legalized sports betting market in the US doubled in size, with Americans wagering close to $53 billion, per Morning Consult. Before 2018, US professional sports gamblers could only ply their trade in Nevada or on top online offshore betting sites. The repeal of PASPA changed all that. Hence, interest in sports betting and people wanting to learn how to get better at sports betting has dramatically increased over the past four years.

Today, many punters believe that they can finally put their accumulated sports knowledge. Thus, that is where sports betting books come into the lives of newbies to this sphere. Below, we rattle off the best sports betting books on Amazon, accessible in the Kindle format and as paperbacks. These will help teach any layperson how to become a professional sports bettor in weeks, opening doors to a pastime that could prove most lucrative.

The Logic of Sports Betting is the product of experienced gambling writer Ed Miller and sports modeler Matthew Davidow. In this breezy 239-page read, this duo has managed to convey concepts on how to win money with this hobby while breaking down perspectives that have never been published in any other highly-ranked books about sports betting. It allows readers a peek behind the counter, presenting insider knowledge with why-didn’t-I-think-of-that logic.

Written by Josh Appelbaum, a die-hard Boston sports fan, this book is jammed-packed with tips and tricks that educate how to place bets strategically. It goes in-depth regarding the different types of wagers available, how to spot potentially super-profitable ones, and when to walk away. Appelbaum’s mantra is – “winning when betting on sports is hard, but not impossible.”

Over thirty-one million Americans bet on the 2022 Super Bowl, wagering more than $7.6 billion. So, football is without question the most popular sport US residents love to bet on for fun and professionally. Masaru Kanemoto’s Picking NFL Winners explores mathematically sound handicapping approaches that rely on statistics concerning NFL point spreads. It is likely the best sports betting strategy book ever.

Known as the SportsWolf on Twitter, Kevin Dolan is a World Series of Handicapping Champion, featured on WagerTalk, as their soccer analyst. His book explains six betting principles that every professional bettor should implement to ensure profit at land-based and online sportsbooks. It teaches how to create accurate power rankings, analyze betting patterns, and evaluate line movements.

Here is a brief, 139-page book published in 2016. It is a quick read that elaborates on how to maximize bonus spreading. It is a guide on exploiting sports betting promotions that will inflate any gambler’s starting bankroll.

Conquering Vegas lies on top of multiple best sports betting books on Reddit lists. It seeks to explain to newcomers how to avoid the hazardous pitfalls of the sportsbook industry and presents tried-and-tested systems on how to bet on the four most established sports in the US, football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Therefore, it’s very sport-specific.

Matt Rudnitsky is an author and entrepreneur featured in mediums such as The Daily Beast and ESPN Radio. Smart Sports Betting details how he turned a $100 birthday gift into close to $8,000 in under two years of sports gambling. Thus, it allows readers to understand when they are getting fair betting lines, how to limit bad decisions, find advanced NFL statistics, and stop their brains from conspiring against them.

Fantasy sports are significantly different from traditional betting. Yet, many sports bettors like participating in fantasy leagues to gather sports data while taking advantage of freerolls and bonuses from daily fantasy sports providers en route to profits. Kevin Bonnet’s book provides a guide on doing this the right way.

A midpoint is a halfway between two objects that tell an interpretative picture of different events. Essentially, this book seeks to invent sports astrology via a novel technique with midpoints to build a profitable betting system that utilizes statistical evidence.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the best sports betting books for beginners. Published in January of 2021, it is a fresh read that outlines simple strategies to break even by getting only 53% of picks right. Elias Farry details how to spend thirty minutes per day to find value bets.

To Sum Up

There are dozens of books on sports betting online. However, the ten mentioned above are quality choices that provide an apt introduction to anyone looking to begin laying down cash on sporting events.

About the Author

