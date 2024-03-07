Top 6 Fantasy Books Under 300 Pages for a Quick Read

Are you looking for a fantasy books that is quick to read? Let us narrow down your search options. Check out our list of top six fantasy books under 300 pages.

This short, 128-page story was the first book published by H.G. Wells. It revolves around an unnamed time traveler who reaches 800,000 years into the future where he encounters two human races – the Eloi and Morlock.

It’s a classic children’s book that transports readers into the whimsical land of Narnia. The land is full of mystical creatures, talking animals, and an evil witch. Young Lucy embarks on the adventure with her siblings Peter, Edmund, and Susan. The series has seven interesting books, including “Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia,” “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” “The Silver Chair,” “The Horse and His Boy,” “The Magician’s Nephew” and “The Last Battle.”

Published in 1999, this 288-page fantasy story revolves around Tristan Thorn, who is ready to do anything for his love Victoria Forester. His love takes him to the land of the Faerie to bring Victoria a fallen star. The book was adapted into a film titled “Stardust” in 2007.

This internationally acclaimed novel is a classic literature set in a dystopian future. Guy Montag is a fireman, and his job is to destroy illegal commodities, printed books, and the houses in which they are hidden once he meets a young neighbor, Clarisse, who introduces him to a present where one sees the world through ideas in books rather than the senseless chatters of television.

This classic science fiction novel focuses on a future world destroyed by violence and environmental catastrophes. One day, George Orr wakes up to realize his ability to change reality. He seeks help from Dr. William Haber, who immediately grasps the power George wields. Soon, George is required to preserve reality as Dr. Haber starts manipulating George’s dreams for his own purposes.

Not all books in the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling are very long. The first book in the series is very short. The first U.K. edition of this book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” is only 223 pages. Even the second and third books, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” are around 400 pages only.