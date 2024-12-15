Top Three Fandom Books: Stories that Connect with Readers IRL

Dungeons & Dragons began as an adventure game and has grown into a global community of players. The game’s fanbase is so profoundly connected to the experience that many players see themselves as participants in the narratives and often embody the characters they have developed within the storylines. This personal connection to books, movies, television shows, or games can be so profound that it leads individuals to adopt a lifestyle or even shape their identity around the characters, settings, or plots.

Cosplay exemplifies how dedicated fans can become so immersed in a story that they bring their favourite characters to life. There is an intense, annual worldwide competition in which participants spend months creating detailed costumes that represent the characters they admire or identify with. Like any industry, elite competitors earn respect for their costumes and attract followers. Indeed, cosplay is big business.

Many of these trends begin as popular books that develop a “cult-like” following, which can grow exponentially when adapted into a film or television series. It starts with a gripping narrative and a robust set of characters in locations that resonate with people—whether imaginary or real. Strong sales of merchandise related to the book often lead to creating a successful themed brand. Fans show their admiration for the story when they purchase themed merchandise. While most people may only draw the line at merchandise, others immerse themselves in hobbies, groups, and games to enhance their experience.

Many books inspire a passionate fandom, but few have reached the heights of these three. It’s important to note that the two most successful brands of all time are Marvel and Disney. Their classic stories have seen some of the most beloved characters. Both deserve a dedicated post, which I’ll save for another day.

Here are some of the most successful books that have been adapted into films or television series, creating entire fandoms in the process:

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead begins with Rick Grimes, a police officer who wakes up in a hospital after a coma to discover zombies have overrun the world. This ten-book series, written by two authors, became a smash-hit television show that has spawned countless spin-offs. In a world filled with zombies, one of the most challenging tasks for humans will be to work together to survive. As Rick soon discovers, the survival dynamics are reminiscent of the themes in ‘Lord of the Flies.”

Harry Potter

What started as a children’s book quickly became an obsession for adult readers. Harry Potter follows a half-magical, half-human (muggle) boy who must battle magic-wielding enemies trying to kill him. Protected by the magical community and sent to live with his “muggle” family during school breaks, Harry and his friends learn about life, love, and magic together. Each film adaptation of this seven-book series has been a blockbuster hit, and fans can’t get enough of the enchanting potions and spells throughout the story.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones begins with Ned Stark’s assassination during a visit with his loyal friend, King Robert. This betrayal leads to the King’s murder and throws the kingdoms into chaos as factions fight for their claim to the throne. With dragons, demons, and unsavoury characters, the series offers an epic adventure that became an immensely popular television drama. The books are so beloved that the author has not even finished the series while it is ongoing as a show.

Other notable books with their fandom include:

Doctor Who?

The Lord of the Rings

The Hunger Games

The Twilight Saga

Star Trek

Star Wars

These books are so popular that just mentioning them offers a sense of camaraderie that transcends time and space. Most of these books have inspired sequels, prequels, and related works.

Do you identify with any characters, or are you obsessed with a specific book series? Do you own pens, stickers, or the latest themed merchandise and memorabilia? Does the release of a new book in the series excite you? Have you read a book or watched a movie or television series multiple times? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you might be part of its fandom community, and that is an excellent thing because reading is a hobby that tends to lack socialism. Bringing the book into a real-life situation provides opportunities to connect with like-minded people and promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Remember, there is a difference between being a fan and a fanatic, so always be mindful of obsessive or destructive behaviour: characters in a book are invincible, but humans are not.