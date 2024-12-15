Did you know that Audible Subscription Credits Expire?

When you pay monthly for an Audible subscription, you get one credit that can be redeemed on their website or app for any audiobook you want. This includes the latest bestsellers from major publishers and older or lesser-known titles. Sometimes, people continue to subscribe and rarely use their credits. Did you know that if you don’t use your credit within one year of receiving it, it expires and is lost forever?

Audible does not advertise credits’ expiration, but they have a help file explaining how credits work. However, the expiration of the credits has pissed off Jonathon Hollis, who just filed a class action lawsuit against them. Hollis claims Audible issues credits that unlawfully expire after one year in violation of Washington state law. Plaintiff Jonathon Hollis’ class action lawsuit claims credits Audible issues to buy audio titles are considered gift certificates under Washington law and do not meet the “narrow exceptions” that would allow them to expire.

“Consumers are often unable to use the credits that Audible promised and lose their valuable credits before having a chance to use them. This is illegal,” the Audible class action says. He also demanded a jury trial and wanted damage and restitution.

