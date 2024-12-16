Your Choices Change the Narrative, Interactive Reading games for Adults

Interactive reading applications such as Epic, PIBOCO, and Raz-Kids are explicitly designed for children. Storytime allows parents to read stories to their children via video calls, using filters and voice modulations to embody different characters. However, aside from these options, there seems to be a lack of engaging “fun” reading apps for adults. While many applications offer downloadable books and help users track their reading and organize libraries, they primarily focus on practicality rather than entertainment. Let’s be honest: they aren’t very fun.

This is where interactive storytelling “games” come into play. Blurring the lines between reading and gaming, these games provide a more enjoyable experience for adults. Unlike adventure games, which focus on completing tasks and usually have a preset storyline, these games are based solely on the storylines, leading many to classify them as reading applications. The game aims to create the narrative and develop the characters by making decisions throughout the story. Choosing incorrectly can lead to dire consequences, such as characters experiencing despair or dying, adding a level of thought processing into the mix.

Choices are presented as possible solutions or outcomes, and the one you select will determine the course of the story. Although the narrative can unfold in numerous ways, the choices are limited, resulting in a finite number of possible outcomes. Still, this makes for one of a reader’s best experiences. Hundreds of interactive stories are available, categorized into series and genres, with some already boasting a dedicated fan base, making them extremely popular.

Here are some of the top storytelling interactive games for adults:

Novels: Choose Your Story

One of the most well-known interactive storytelling apps is Novels, a free romantic-focused application. In this graphic-rich game, players face heartbreaking choices and explore irresistible relationship fantasies. Similar series include Whispers and Moments.

Chapters Interactive Story

“Chapters” offers various storylines across various categories, making it one of the most versatile applications. Some categories include romance, sci-fi, dragon kings, pirates, and more. Storyteller is a similar app with an amazing array of characters and stories. (some are even real people)

The Talkie

This interactive thriller offers heart-pounding choices that can be dark and unsettling. As players progress through the story, they must solve the mystery or create new ones. The graphics complement the eerie storyline, creating a truly gripping experience. Another excellent entry in the mystery genre is Detective: Detroit Crime.

The best part about these interactive games is that you can replay them multiple times, exploring different narratives with each choice. This replayability makes them highly addictive, as players are eager to see how the story unfolds each time. With spectacular graphics and captivating storylines, it’s no wonder that these games have a large fan base.

However, a notable downside is that some games may require in-app purchases to access specific options. Like in any game, your progress may be halted if you don’t collect resources to sustain your character. Thus, you must gather and store resources or buy tickets to access helpful tools.

I highly recommend a storytelling game if you enjoy reading and word games like I do. They don’t require gaming skills beyond common sense and logic, making them suitable for adults of all ages due to their minimal need for fine motor skills. Overall, I rate interactive story games a 9 out of 10 on the fun scale.

