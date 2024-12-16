First Look at the Amazon Kindle Scribe 2

The latest generation of Amazon Kindle Scribe is a digital notebook designed to freehand draw and edit PDF files and make annotations in e-books. This device has features not found on other products, such as an AI-driven notebook that quickly summarizes pages and notes into concise bullet points in a handwritten-style font that can be shared from the notebook tab. You can also refine your notes in a handwritten-style font so they’re legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting.

Another standout feature is Active Canvas; you can write your thoughts directly into the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book’s text dynamically flows around it—whether you increase the font size, change the font style, or change the book layout, the note stays visible exactly where you want it, so you never lose any meaning or context. You’ll also be able to write your notes in the side panel and easily hide them when you’re done.

The Kindle Scribe 2 features a 10.2-inch e-paper display with a resolution of 1860×2480 with 300 PPI. There is a redesigned flush-front display with uniform white borders. It has a series of white and amber LED lights that can be adjusted automatically. There are some changes underneath the hood. The first-generation Scribe had a single-core 1GHz processor, whereas the Scribe 2 has a 2 GHz dual-core, 1 GB of RAM and 16.0GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It has WIFI to download e-books from the Amazon Store. Bluetooth 5.1 is available in select markets to wirelessly connect earphones or an external speaker to listen to audiobooks. USB-C is used to charge the device, but the battery size is unknown. The dimensions are 196 x 230 x 5.8mm and weighs 433g.

The new Kindle Scribe 2024 model ships with only one pen: the Premium Pen, which has undergone a slight redesign. It is now colour-matched with the new Scribe and has a new soft-tipped eraser. The new pen works great on the new Kindle Scribe, and writing with it feels like writing on paper. Amazon slightly changed the front glass, adding texture to the screen. This isn’t just due to a screen protector being installed at the factory, either. This makes drawing more intuitive, as there is a bit of resistance.



