What is Your Favorite Romance Novel?

As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, many readers have started looking for the best romance novels they can read or gift to their loved ones.

So, I decided to do this post asking for the really best romance novels. So, dear readers, please comment below and help fellow Goodereader’s readers make an informed purchase.

Romance novels have a wide and diverse readership. It generates more than $1.44 billion in revenue, making it the highest-earning fiction genre. The pandemic and social media (particularly TikTok) have fueled the growth of this book genre in recent years with lasting success.

Surprisingly, women are more into reading romance books than men. According to Romance Writers of America (RWA), 82% of romance readership is constituted by women, while men make up only 18% of this category. So, if you’re planning to buy a romance novel for your woman, she is highly likely to love the present.

In the United States alone, romance novels lead the book market with 23% market share, followed with enchanting subgenres. There is a massive growth in young adult (YA) fiction, particularly, science fiction, fantasy themes, and LGBTQIA+ categories.

But why are romance novels so popular? The top reasons are:

Escapism

Feel-good stories

Easy to consume

And, BookTok has made romance novels even more popular.

Tessa Bailey, a New York Times–bestselling romance author, says:

“Her books also became a comfort to readers, too, during that time of isolation and uncertainty. Readers can open themselves up to the gamut of emotions without the fear of being, you know, smacked across the face at the end of the book and feeling terrible.”

Romcoms have a big moment right now. The genre revolves around awkward characters and hilarious misunderstandings with comforting, dreamy romance. In addition, The New York Times reported the sale of LGBTQ romance has doubled between 2020 and 2021.

Some of the best romance novels for Valentine’s Day 2024

The Spy and I by Tiana Smith

When I Think of You by Myah Ariel

Valley Verified by Kyla Zhao

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Rules for Rule Breaking by Talia Tucker

The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton

Happy Medium by Sarah Adler

Playing for Keeps by Jennifer Dugan

Sex, Lies, and Sensibility by Nikki Payne

The Breakup Lists by Adib Khorram

Right on Cue by Falon Ballard

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

A Shot in the Dark by Victoria Lee

Dear readers, help us grow this list by adding your favorite romance novel in the comment below. Looking forward to your responses.