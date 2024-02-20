AI’s New Scam: Fake Biographies of Deceased

The latest tactic AI (Artificial Intelligence) involves writing and publishing fake biographies for deceased individuals. Advancements in the technology have led to a sharp increase in AI-written content. Of course, the results are nowhere near what a human writer would produce due to AI’s lack of creativity and abstract thinking. Often, these stories and books equate to little more than gibberish.

As reported by The New York Times, biographies of deceased people is appearing on Amazon. There’s no doubt that these “biographies” are AI-generated, as they tend to arise within one day of a celebrity passing away. The article, by Elizabeth A. Harris, details how Michael Lelyveld discovered such biographies of his late brother, Joseph Lelyveld, a former executive editor of The New York Times. Immediately following his passing, a handful of biographies were published overnight.

Targeting the dead is actually twofold. It’s discovered that the people generating these fake biographies are also sometimes publishing them under the identities of deceased individuals. So, not only do the living relatives of a decedent have to worry about false biographies being published about their loved ones, but they also have to worry about their late loved one’s identity being stolen to publish these fake books. One can only imagine the kind of fright it would give someone to suddenly see their relative who has been deceased for three years publishing books on Amazon.

It’s no secret that the scammers behind these AI-generated book schemes have very loose morals, as they impersonate real authors, rip off existing works, and take customers away from real authors. Their actions are only getting more despicable as they drag the deceased and those grieving into their schemes, caring nothing for the harm they cause if it means making a few dollars. Since there is no such thing as defamation or libel against the dead, it’s questionable whether living relatives can even legally take action against these scammers.