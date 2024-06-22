Amazon’s Original Book Business Still Thriving, Generates $16.9B in 10 Months in 2022

Amazon had started its journey selling books. That was in 1994 and the same seems to have witnessed a resurgence of sorts several decades down the line. What is interesting is that the company is also known the world over for its Kindle range of e-readers and has the Kindle Store that boasts a comprehensive collection of e-books spanning almost all genres that you may comprehend.

As Business Insider reported citing an internal confidential document that got leaked, it is a whopping $16.9 billion that Amazon generated from its entire book business during the first 10 months of 2022. That includes print books as well as e-books, and audiobooks. It also sold $35 million worth of manga or graphic novels every month during the period.

Of that, $9.5 billion has been from sales in the US alone, which makes it the biggest market for books, both print and digital combined, for Amazon. Otherwise, it’s the UK, Germany, and Japan that happen to be the biggest overseas book market for Amazon. It sold $7.4 billion worth of print books in the US while the gross merchandise sales for e-books stands around $2 billion.

“We’re on a mission to inspire customers to read more and get the most out of reading. We offer innovative, unparalleled reading experiences; the widest possible selection; options for our customers to read how they want when they want; and a variety of affordable ways to read,” the Amazon report said.

Amazon’s Kindle journey started in 2007, which makes for a momentous development in the literary world. Digital versions of books or just e-books soon came to be considered the next generation of traditional books. However, while many had predicted the demise of print books with the advent of e-books, what is interesting is that print books have proved them all wrong and continue to be the preferred choice of book lovers all over the world.