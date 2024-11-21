Authors in Iceland Advised to Boycott Storytel

Authors in Iceland aren’t pleased with the manner Storytel is treating them with, the website Grapevine.is reported. They claim it to be too low to be to their liking. This has prompted the board of the Writers’ Union of Iceland (Rithöfundasamband Íslands) to advise authors not to submit their works to Storytel.

This comes on the back of a survey conducted recently that revealed some startling figures. What has come to the fore is that Storytel contributes to 0 – 5 percent of the total wages of 84 percent of the authors. No wonder, a whopping 88 percent of those who participated in the survey said they aren’t satisfied with what they receive from Storytel. It is just a minuscule 3 percent of the authors who said they received more than 20 percent of their wages from the streaming service.

The survey was conducted in the summer of 2024 and was aimed at finding out how much authors were earning from Storytel or how satisfied they were with the company. For this, it was two surveys that were prepared and sent out to the authors. The survey however threw up something that can be considered quite startling. A whopping 96 percent said they favor the publishing of more physical books over production of audiobooks. This is something that defies the global trend where audiobooks are seen gaining a consistently higher popularity compared to content in other formats.