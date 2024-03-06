Books-A-Million Expands Same-Day Delivery with Walmart

Books-A-Million, the second-largest bookstore chain in the USA, has rolled out same-day delivery to all its stores with Walmart GoLocal. Last year in September, the bookstore introduced same- and next-day delivery across 231 locations countrywide with the help of the Walmart white-label GoLocal “delivery-as-a-service” platform.

Pete Zophy, senior vice president of e-commerce at Books-A-Million, said: “We are excited to offer the convenience and speed of same-day delivery across our entire chain of Books-A-Million stores nationwide. Our commitment to providing exceptional service and value is at the forefront of everything we do, and this new offering is just one more way we are delivering on that promise.”

Here’s How It Works

Customers place online order at booksamillion.com and choose the “same-day delivery” option. A deliver driver picks and drop off the order at the mentioned location. Orders placed before 3 p.m. will be delivered same-day, while orders placed after 3 p.m. will be delivered next-day. Plus, shoppers placing online orders between February 29 and March 9 will grab a $5 off $25 coupon and a free reusable tote.

About Walmart GoLocal

Walmart GoLocal isa white-label “delivery-as-a-service” started in October 2021. The managed service platform offers countrywide delivery service on a range of products, as well as the flexibility to meet various timelines.

The discount giant introduced the service on the existing infrastructure, which supports the Express Delivery same-day delivery service launched in 2020. This includes drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers.