Booksellers face the heat in Nigeria as economy faces downturn

Print books might reign supreme in most parts of the world though that isn’t how things stand in some regions. Take for instance the situation in Nigeria where booksellers find it hard to sell enough books to sustain a decent life, and they aren’t blaming the advent of the internet or e-books for their miseries. Rather, it’s the economy that itself has shrunk to a situation where there just isn’t enough currency in circulation to allow buyers to opt for print books, The Sunday Punch reported.

Booksellers claim many have been forced to put off their book purchases as they save the money to fund their other essential activities. That includes the student community as well who have taken to downloading their reading material from the internet to continue with their studies. Many complain reading off their laptop or other devices cause strain to their eyes but have no other option.

Parents too have taken to buying the most essential textbooks for their kids to keep expenses in check given the steep rise in prices of print books in the country. If the poor state of the economy isn’t enough, the booksellers are also blaming social media for their miseries as they claim it to be too much of a distraction for readers to devote some quality time to reading books.

The lack of adequate and steady supply of power isn’t helping things either as that is leading to smartphones or laptops running out of power at times. So, those opting to read e-books often have no other option if their devices have run out of charge. It is here that print books can come in handy as they can continue with their studies irrespective of the power situation, at least during the daytime.

On the whole, the pattern seems to be the same as elsewhere in the world where print books remain the primary choice. However, with the economy lagging seriously, buyers just don’t have the money to splurge on books at the moment. Many are preferring e-books but here again, the lack of a steady power supply is often seen to be hampering things. Unfortunately, no one is sure when things are expected to get back to normal again.