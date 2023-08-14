Bookshop.org Generates £3m in Profit For Indie Bookstores

Image credit: redital

Popular online book marketplace, Bookshop.org has recently made an announcement that it has generated a £3m profit for the 570 independent bookshops using the same. They are also aiming to increase online sales for indie bookshops nearly five times by the year 2028, according to The Bookseller.

The managing director of the platform, Nicole Vanderbilt, told the Bookseller that their aim is to “help indie bookshops thrive in the age of e-commerce. “To achieve that, they are looking forward to “develop and expand” their own platform and help “booksellers translate their in-shop strengths to online sales and build more partnerships and links.”

She further talked about the indies and said how it’s tough for them to “invest this kind of resource into their own e-commerce capabilities.” So, with their initiative to build a platform that benefits 570+ indies, it indicates “these investments are possible.”

As an emerging platform, Bookshop.org is also working to expand its e-book and audiobook markets while warranting the full profits the bookshops earn through traditional means. The platform also aims to help booksellers improve their digital skills for even better growth.

When asked about the reasons why indies aren’t into online business, they said that they lack both time and knowledge. With that being said, Bookshop.org, as a platform, aims to boost online sales through its services, skill-building, and confidence.

Currently, Bookshop.org is looking for new partnerships and ways to boost/develop the current ones. “We are here for conversations with anyone who wants to learn how we can do more together,” said Vanderbilt.

She also talked about how the platform wants the indies to be “ambitious online” and be competitive in the e-commerce world. She further wants to help them by “translating their knowledge, passion, and creativity to the online world, and freeing them of the logistics of online book order taking and delivery.”