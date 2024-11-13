Canada makes it mark in Literature in Denmark with Margaret Atwood

Famed Canadian author Margaret Atwood visited Odense, Denmark, this past week to receive the 2024 Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award. This award honours the renowned Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, born in Odense. Margaret Atwood is best known for her novel, adapted into the television series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was awarded for using myths, fairy tales, and fantasy-like narratives to highlight political issues and raise fiction to an artistic level. She is also the recipient of the Writer in the World Prize this year, and hundreds of other awards spanning a career of over 60 years solidifies her as Canada’s most famous author of all time.

The award was officially established in 2010 and is presented every two years to a writer whose work embodies the spirit of Hans Christian Andersen. The first award was given in 2007 as an honorary celebration of Paulo Coelho, and its warm reception by the city of Odense led to the official creation of the prize. Hans Christian Andersen will forever be remembered as the prolific Danish writer who captivated the imagination of children worldwide with his fairy tales, such as The Ugly Duckling and The Snow Queen.

Other notable award recipients include J.K. Rowling and Salman Rushdie, who placed Margaret Atwood among the world’s most celebrated authors and highlighted Canada’s presence on the literary map.

However, not just her writing makes Margaret Atwood a beloved figure on the world’s stage. Her tenacious and defiant personality and desire to bring the rights of women, seniors and climate change to the forefront of politics make her a hometown hero. She was once told that she needed a man and responded simply, “You are an Idiot!”

Despite the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, she remains steadfast in her desire to write and does not fear it. Like most people, I suppose she believes that AI can never truly authenticate or replicate the human voice. However, she has adapted to the modern era by using a laptop as her chosen device for writing.

In her own words, “You may not be able to alter reality, but you can alter your attitude towards it, and this, paradoxically, alters reality. Try it and see.”

The world is waiting for the next great Atwood novel, but for now, you can read her memoir titled “Old Babes in the Wood.” It is as controversial as the woman behind the story and a great read if you want to learn more about this remarkable Canadian author.

